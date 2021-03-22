Tanzania’s Magufuli: bold and efficient, with a dangerous penchant for populism

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has died at 61 years old – and in the first year of his second term.

Rumours had swirled for weeks about his ill health. But only a few days ago he was reportedly “hard at work”, according to Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

It was in this alternative-truth universe, which Magufuli himself encouraged, that citizens were arrested for speaking about the president’s health earlier in the week.

He leaves behind a mixed legacy in his short stint as Tanzanian president. Allegedly a compromise candidate for his Chama Chama Mapinduzi party when he ran in 2015, Magufuli represented a safe pair of hands who was nonetheless expected to continue the dominance of his party in Tanzanian politics. But he was also reputed to be a no-nonsense leader who had shown a hard-nosed streak as a cabinet minister.

When he became president he sent out a stark message that he intended to banish a lot of the chronic problems in Tanzanian administrative and political leadership. He took over a government plagued by systemic corruption. It was characterised by ghost workers on the payroll, underperformance and laxity in public service, civil service absenteeism and extravagant spending.