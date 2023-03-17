The school used to be owned by Globe and Phoenix Mine, which was shut after the government observed unsafe mining practices and environmental degradation.
Pupils injured in Zimbabwe when classroom collapses into illegal mining shaft
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
At least 18 primary school children were injured in Kwekwe, in Zimbabwe's Midlands province, when their classroom collapsed into an illegal mining shaft.
Globe and Phoenix Primary School is close to two gold mines and illegal gold panners had tunnelled under the school to extract the metal.
Pupils, desks and chairs were swallowed up into the illegal mining shaft on Thursday morning. Some pupils escaped through windows as the classroom caved in.
The injured pupils aged between 10 and 11 have been treated and discharged from Kwekwe General Hospital.
Kwekwe Central MP Judith Tobaiwa, who visited the school, said there had been warning signs.
“It’s not long ago I recommended immediate action after visiting the school and noticing the signs. It’s important for authorities to listen,” said Tobaiwa.
