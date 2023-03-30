Africa

Lesotho's parliamentarians debate motion to claim parts of South Africa

30 March 2023
Is a territorial upheaval brewing between South Africa and neighbouring Lesotho? On Wednesday parliamentarians in the small inland country debated a motion to reclaim large parts of South Africa forcibly seized by the apartheid government.

According to BBC Africa, the bold move was made by an opposition MP who wants to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces “Lesotho's territory”.

The people of Lesotho lived in these areas until the 19th century, when they were seized by the apartheid government, according to the claim. .

Many Basotho continue to live in South Africa.

“It's time for what is ours to be returned to us,” Tshepo Lipholo, the MP behind the motion, told Lesotho's parliament.

Lipholo represents the Basotho Convention Movement which campaigned on the issue during last year's election, gaining a single seat.

He argued that reclaiming the territory would ensure free movement of the Basotho people into South Africa and the perks South Africans enjoy. 

The Lesotho government has not commented on the issue but is unlikely to risk antagonising South Africa by backing the motion.

“History has a record of what was taken from our people and that people were killed in the process. It is time to correct that,” Lipholo said.

Lesotho's parliament adjourned on Wednesday and is expected to continue debating the matter on Thursday.

