Zuma should be in jail, not making an on-site inspection of the Stalingrad defence
23 July 2023 - 00:03
Jacob Zuma should go back to jail. He belongs behind bars. He's a criminal, and like all delinquents, he shouldn’t have the freedom to gambol about in foreign lands. If he’s indeed sick, as he claims, he should know that unlike the rest of us, prisoners in this country oddly enjoy the best health care at the taxpayer’s expense. The last time he was in jail, he was treated like a king, with everyone including the commissioner at his beck and call. He should be looking forward to a similar experience...
