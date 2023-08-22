Africa

AU suspends Niger over coup

22 August 2023 - 14:11 By Reuters
Thousands of anti-sanctions protesters holding Nigerien flags and Russian flags gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger on August 20, 2023. The sign reads 'all the people of Niger support 100% the CNSP'.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

The African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from all its activities after the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might legitimise the junta.

The coup last month has caused alarm among Western allies and democratic African states who fear it could allow Islamist groups active in the Sahel region to expand their reach, and give Russia a foothold to increase its influence.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has been trying to negotiate with the junta but says it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

The AU peace and security council said in a communique on Tuesday it had noted the decision to activate an Ecowas standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force.

The resolutions in Tuesday's statement were adopted at a council meeting held on August 14, it said.

It reiterated calls for the coup leaders to immediately release elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup, and return to their barracks.

The coup leaders have so far resisted pressure to step down and proposed a three-year timeline to organise elections, a plan Ecowas said on Monday it outright rejected.

The AU also said it strongly rejected any external interference in the situation by any actor or country outside Africa, including engagements by private military companies — a likely reference to Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is active in neighbouring Mali.

