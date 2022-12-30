SA's donkey numbers are dwindling- here's why
About 5-million donkeys are reportedly slaughtered for their skins, used in Chinese medicine, every year
30 December 2022 - 00:00
In the Christmas nativity tale, Mary rode a donkey to Bethlehem. Now this prized beast of burden is disappearing from South Africa and the world, with up to 100,000 donkeys slaughtered a week because of soaring demand for their skins...
