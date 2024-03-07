Africa

Ghana anti-LGBTQ bill could derail IMF support if it becomes law - document

07 March 2024 - 09:23 By Rachel Savage and Maxwell Akalaare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill could lead to a loss of $3.8bn (R71.6bn) in World Bank financing over the next five to six years if it becomes law, derailing a $3bn (56.5bn) IMF loan package, the finance ministry said in a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Lawmakers last week unanimously passed the legislation that will intensify a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those accused of promoting LGBTQ identities.

The bill, one of the harshest in Africa, will now be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

The document, dated March, said it summarised deliberations between the finance minister, central bank governor, head of the tax authority and other senior officials and contained recommendations for the president.

The bill's passage through parliament comes as the West African country tries to emerge from a deep economic crisis and debt default with the help of a $3 billion IMF loan programme secured last year and financing from the World Bank.

The United States has said it is "deeply troubled" by the proposed legislation and urged a review of the "constitutionality of the bill".

In the internal document seen by Reuters, the finance ministry said Ghana was likely to lose $3.8bn in World Bank financing over the next five to six years, negatively impacting foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability.

Losing World Bank funding would in turn "derail" the IMF programme, triggering a negative market reaction that would affect exchange rate stability, it added.

"A derailed IMF programme will have dire consequence on the debt restructuring exercise and Ghana's long-term debt sustainability," it said.

It also recommended "engagement with conservative countries, including the Arab countries and China", to secure additional financing to fill any potential funding gaps.

The World Bank said it was preparing a response. The IMF referred to its Friday statement in which it said it could not weigh in on the implications of a bill not yet signed into law.

The IMF also noted that internal IMF policies prohibited discrimination based on personal characteristics.

The passage of a similar anti-LGBTQ bill in Uganda led the World Bank to suspend new funding for the East African country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Pride march in Cape Town after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Thousands marched in the Pride parade in Cape Town at the weekend, where support was seen for the Ghana LGBTQI+ community after a rights crackdown in ...
News
3 days ago

Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill violates everyone’s rights, not just LGBTIQ+ people: law professor

The bill sets out to deny the right to sexuality and related rights to LGBTIQ+ people and to criminalise their actions, writes Prof Kwadwo ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Ghana LGBTQ activist says friends in hiding after crackdown bill passes

Ghanaian trans woman and activist Angel Maxine fled to Berlin before parliament passed an anti-LGBTQ bill. She fears for the safety of the friends ...
News
5 days ago

Ghana parliament passes stringent anti-LGBTQ law

Ghana's parliament passed legislation on Wednesday that intensifies a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those promoting lesbian, gay or ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  4. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa
  5. Steve Biko Hospital suspends five nurses to probe negligence claims South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court