Africa

Nigeria defence chief says bad intel hinders fight on kidnappings

26 March 2024 - 08:00 By Ope Adetayo
Nigerian students and staff who were kidnapped this month sit after they arrived at the local government house in Kaduna, Nigeria, on March 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Garba Muhammad
Image: REUTERS/Garba Muhammad

Nigeria's defence chief Gen Chris Musa said on Monday the military was being fed bad intelligence by informants, hampering the fight against armed kidnapping gangs who continue to abduct students and residents in the north of the country.

The military announced on Sunday that it had rescued 137 students abducted by gunmen earlier this month in northwestern Kaduna state. The school children arrived in Kaduna on Monday.

Musa told Reuters that the military was too stretched and often relied on informants to pursue the armed gangs, known locally as bandits, often with little success.

"They [informants] make the troops go elsewhere and when they get there, they meet nothing and allow the bandits to commit acts of criminality," said Musa.

Musa said there had been no confrontation with gunmen during the rescue of the Kaduna students. But he would not say how the students were freed or if any of the gunmen were taken into custody.

There have been at least 68 mass abductions in the first quarter of 2024 mostly in northern Nigeria, according to risk consultancy SBM Intelligence.

Musa said once bandits retreat to Nigeria's vast forests, it becomes difficult to pursue them. That is because gunmen quickly trek through the forest, often for days with their victims.

"Once they go in there, getting them out is difficult. The aircrafts cannot see them quite easily," he said, adding that Nigeria's vast and loosely patrolled northern border made the situation worse.

The kidnappings have prompted some state governments to recruit what they call community guards.

"Now, state governments on their own are going to pick people who have no training and deploy and we are discouraging them from doing that."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap about 100 in weekend attacks

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped around 100 people, including women and children, in two weekend attacks in Kaduna state, residents and police said on ...
News
1 week ago

Nigerian kidnappers demand $620,432 for release of school hostages, local authorities say

Gunmen who kidnapped 286 students and staff from a school in northern Nigeria last week have demanded a total of 1bn naira for their release, a ...
News
1 week ago

Gunmen kidnap 227 pupils from school in Nigeria

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped more than 200 school pupils in the northern town of Kuriga on Thursday, a teacher, local councillor and parents of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Suspected insurgents kidnap 50 people in northeast Nigeria

Suspected Islamist insurgents kidnapped 50 people, mostly women, in northeastern Nigeria this week, local officials and a resident said on Wednesday, ...
News
2 weeks ago
