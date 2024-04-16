Africa

WATCH | Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers

16 April 2024 - 10:28 By REUTERS and AfricaNews
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Ugandan woman playing her role as referee.
A Ugandan woman playing her role as referee.
Image: Screenshot

Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling, mainly orphans and underprivileged youth, showcase their wrestling skills in a makeshift ring composed of soft soil, bamboo ring posts and string ropes, unlike the professional rings known in Western countries.

They all share a dream of becoming professional wrestlers.

Soft Ground Wrestling has been getting attention worldwide since its launch in March 2023, becoming an internet sensation and going viral on social media pages.

MORE:

Tanzania, Rwanda, Zimbabwe join African recall of J&J cough syrup

Drug regulators in Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup as a precautionary measure after ...
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Drones, speedboats, hand-held biometric devices to help manage borders: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says surveillance drones, speedboats and hand-held biometric devices have been ordered to help manage the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

No title at stake? Joshua is fighting for the credibility of boxing

It’s a fight that shouldn’t be happening, given that Anthony Joshua has engaged in 30 professional fights while MMA specialist Francis Ngannou has ...
Sport
1 month ago

Cult contact sport: taking up arms without weapons

Sean Christie shares some experiences from two years of learning a very hands-on sport
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Dwayne Johnson returning to 'Fast and Furious' movie franchise

In a recent tweet, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he is set to return to the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise playing his character Luke ...
Motoring
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  3. Woman demands refund from wedding photographer because she's now divorced South Africa
  4. Alleged 'wife killer' Werner de Jager dies in hospital after illness South Africa
  5. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa

Latest Videos

Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town