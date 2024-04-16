WATCH | Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers

Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling, mainly orphans and underprivileged youth, showcase their wrestling skills in a makeshift ring composed of soft soil, bamboo ring posts and string ropes, unlike the professional rings known in Western countries.
They all share a dream of becoming professional wrestlers.
Soft Ground Wrestling has been getting attention worldwide since its launch in March 2023, becoming an internet sensation and going viral on social media pages.
