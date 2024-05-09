Africa

Ghana's top court postpones hearing on challenge to anti-LGBTQ bill

09 May 2024 - 08:30 By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana. File photo.
Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana. File photo.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Ghana's Supreme Court said on Wednesday that lawyers battling over the legality of one of Africa's most restrictive anti-LGBTQ bill must amend their motions due to insulting language in their submissions and then postponed the case.

Parliament unanimously passed the bill that would intensify a crackdown on LGBTQ rights in the West African nation in February, but President Nana Akufo-Addo has delayed signing it with his office citing pending challenges at the Supreme Court.

The ruling by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to adjourn Wednesday's first hearing on the challenges without setting a new date further delays any resolution on a bill that, if signed into law, could jeopardise donor funding for a country facing an economic crisis.

Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana. If the bill takes effect, it will lengthen the sentence and intensify a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those accused of promoting lesbian, gay or other minority sexual or gender identities.

Rights groups such as Human Rights Watch have warned that the new law could lead to further violence against LGBTQ people who already suffer from different forms of discrimination, urging Akufo-Addo to veto it.

Supporters of the bill have been pushing for its promulgation despite a finance ministry warning that it could jeopardise $3.8bn(R70.5bn) in World Bank financing and derail a $3bn (R55.7bn) International Monetary Fund loan package.

Oxford Economics said in a note on Wednesday that while the legislation might impact the country's ability to tap into concessional sources such as the World Bank, it would not affect Ghana's ability to receive disbursements under its current IMF programme.

Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky, both lawyers, filed separate challenges to the bill, seeking to declare it illegal and prevent the president from signing it.

Torkornoo said the plaintiffs and lawyers for the speaker of parliament needed to amend their motions and remove "inappropriate, intemperate language" in order to be courteous.

Amendments must be filed by May 17, she said before adjourning the sitting.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Godfred Yeboa Dame told reporters after the hearing he was satisfied with the process.

Reuters

READ MORE:

ANALYSIS | Anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Ghana and Uganda feel the heat from sanctions

A ruling this month by Uganda's Constitutional Court to water down a tough anti-LGBTQ+ law may have stemmed from concern to avoid further ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ugandan court upholds anti-LGBTQ law but says some rights infringed

Uganda's constitutional court on Wednesday refused to annul or suspend an anti-LGBTQ law that includes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, ...
News
1 month ago

Ghana parliament speaker criticises president for delaying anti-LGBTQ bill

Ghana's speaker of parliament has said President Nana Akufo-Addo's refusal to act on an anti-LGBTQ bill for the time being was unconstitutional and ...
News
1 month ago

Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill violates everyone’s rights, not just LGBTIQ+ people: law professor

The bill sets out to deny the right to sexuality and related rights to LGBTIQ+ people and to criminalise their actions, writes Prof Kwadwo ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  2. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  3. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  4. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news
  5. ‘I thought I was dying under the stones and sand’: Worker saved from George ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues