If you're well-to-do‚ under 45 and a man who loves watching television‚ you're probably drinking a lot of energy drinks.

Television ads are pushing up the sales of energy drinks‚ which are the highest-growing market in the beverage sector.

These are the findings of a study conducted by Priority Cost-Effective Lessons for Systems Strengthening‚ or PRICELESS‚ a research unit at Wits University.

"Results of this study have unveiled that the majority of energy drink advertising expenditure has been on television advertising – focused generally on channels with a younger and more male audience below the age of 45 who are relatively wealthy‚" PRICELESS SA director Professor Karen Hofman said.

The researchers believe that while the country is debating a sugar tax‚ advertising‚ one of the drivers influencing the consumption of "harmful products"‚ needs attention.