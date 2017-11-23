Consumer Live

Black Friday: Where to find the best deals in SA

23 November 2017 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
Lance Mostert beat the queues by going early to the Makro in Strubens Valley, Gauteng, on Black Friday last year.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Are you ready for Black Friday? Touted as the biggest shopping event of the year, it can get a little overwhelming when trying to find the best bargains. So we've put together a handy guide to help our readers grab those amazing discounts.

What is Black Friday?

While a relatively new concept in South Africa, it's been a big deal in the United States for years when retailers took advantage of the day after the traditional Thanksgiving Day holiday.  It is often characterised by amazing deals and sometimes crazy behaviour by bargain hunters.

It's not just one day

Black Friday might have started off as a one-day bargain bonanza, but many retailers have turned it into a two, even three day event. If you're after a new laptop or computer, you might also want to keep an eyeball on Cyber Monday for some great specials.

Be prepared

The trick to finding a good deal on Black Friday? Be prepared. Know what you're looking for, find the places offering the best deals, and devise a game plan. If you're shopping online, this may mean adding it to your wishlist or basket for quick checkout the moment Black Friday starts. Read our Black Friday tips for cyber shoppers for more info.

Don't go to bed early

Many of the online specials start just after midnight. While you can wait until the morning to see what deals there are, serious online bargain hunters should be prepared to wait out the clock for Black Friday to start. Some stores are even opening early to give shoppers a first look into the specials.

Who has the best deals?

Takealot

The massive online retailer is gearing up for Black Friday in a big way with its blue dot sale.

Other online retailers are also promising big deals:

One Day Only is offering specials, while Price Check offers some comparison shopping:

Fashion

Several online fashion retailers are ready with the specials. 

Spree is offering early tips and prizes for eager shoppers:

Zando is offering up to 80% off on its specials:

Superbalist is touting a weekend of deals with up to 85% off:

The Sunglass Hut has got into the action, while Mr Price is raring to go:

Get the Tech

Incredible Connection is gearing up for Black Friday while DionWired has put up some of its specials already:

Not to be left out, here are some big brands jumping onto the Black Friday band wagon:

Supermarkets

Shoprite and Checkers are touting up to 50% off on it's Friday specials, while you can view the Pick n Pay specials here.

Makro and Game

Makro's Black Friday sale starts early and carries on until 26 November.

Meanwhile don't forget about it's sister store Game:

For the home

Need a new couch or dinner set? Furniture and home decor retailers have jumped on board as well. @Home

Health and Beauty

From cosmetics to vitamins, don't miss out on these specials from places like the Body Shop and more:

Flights

Need a cheap flight? TravelStart has already opened it's Black Friday sales, which will be carrying on to 27 November.

 And there are so many more:

Visit our Facebook page tomorrow to find out more about our Black Friday deals. Other than a range of discounts on ALL...

Posted by Absolute Pets on Wednesday, 22 November 2017

You ready for it?! Book any of these tickets for 2017 OR 2018 and instantly get it for half the price! This Friday only... Starts at midnight! Promo code: BLACK Info & bookings: http://bit.ly/BounceBlack

Posted by BOUNCEinc on Wednesday, 22 November 2017

And if you're worrying if the glitch will steal Christmas for online shoppers this Black Friday, don't be. Retailers claim they are ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains.

