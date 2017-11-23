Black Friday: Where to find the best deals in SA

Are you ready for Black Friday? Touted as the biggest shopping event of the year, it can get a little overwhelming when trying to find the best bargains. So we've put together a handy guide to help our readers grab those amazing discounts.

What is Black Friday?

While a relatively new concept in South Africa, it's been a big deal in the United States for years when retailers took advantage of the day after the traditional Thanksgiving Day holiday. It is often characterised by amazing deals and sometimes crazy behaviour by bargain hunters.

It's not just one day

Black Friday might have started off as a one-day bargain bonanza, but many retailers have turned it into a two, even three day event. If you're after a new laptop or computer, you might also want to keep an eyeball on Cyber Monday for some great specials.

Be prepared

The trick to finding a good deal on Black Friday? Be prepared. Know what you're looking for, find the places offering the best deals, and devise a game plan. If you're shopping online, this may mean adding it to your wishlist or basket for quick checkout the moment Black Friday starts. Read our Black Friday tips for cyber shoppers for more info.

Don't go to bed early

Many of the online specials start just after midnight. While you can wait until the morning to see what deals there are, serious online bargain hunters should be prepared to wait out the clock for Black Friday to start. Some stores are even opening early to give shoppers a first look into the specials.

Who has the best deals?

Takealot

The massive online retailer is gearing up for Black Friday in a big way with its blue dot sale.