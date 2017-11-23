Black Friday: Where to find the best deals in SA
Are you ready for Black Friday? Touted as the biggest shopping event of the year, it can get a little overwhelming when trying to find the best bargains. So we've put together a handy guide to help our readers grab those amazing discounts.
What is Black Friday?
While a relatively new concept in South Africa, it's been a big deal in the United States for years when retailers took advantage of the day after the traditional Thanksgiving Day holiday. It is often characterised by amazing deals and sometimes crazy behaviour by bargain hunters.
It's not just one day
Black Friday might have started off as a one-day bargain bonanza, but many retailers have turned it into a two, even three day event. If you're after a new laptop or computer, you might also want to keep an eyeball on Cyber Monday for some great specials.
Be prepared
The trick to finding a good deal on Black Friday? Be prepared. Know what you're looking for, find the places offering the best deals, and devise a game plan. If you're shopping online, this may mean adding it to your wishlist or basket for quick checkout the moment Black Friday starts. Read our Black Friday tips for cyber shoppers for more info.
Don't go to bed early
Many of the online specials start just after midnight. While you can wait until the morning to see what deals there are, serious online bargain hunters should be prepared to wait out the clock for Black Friday to start. Some stores are even opening early to give shoppers a first look into the specials.
Who has the best deals?
Takealot
The massive online retailer is gearing up for Black Friday in a big way with its blue dot sale.
Shop the @TAKEALOT Blue Dot Sale this Friday from 00h01! It's our biggest #sale of the year. This #BlackFriday, #blueisthenewblack pic.twitter.com/Nh0p6PXqHh— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 22, 2017
Other online retailers are also promising big deals:
Loot's #BlackFriday deals go live on Friday at 12AM. So add a reminder into your calendar, set your alarm and stay glued to our website.#BlackFridaysouthafrica pic.twitter.com/o0pjENl9cy— Loot.co.za (@lootcoza) November 20, 2017
Only 5 Days to go! 🤑😲🏷️✨— PriceCheck (@PriceCheck_SA) November 19, 2017
Sign up to receive the biggest Black Friday Deals!
➡️ https://t.co/dpOYKlG38L #BlackFriday #PriceCheck pic.twitter.com/13QvThYMWr
Fashion
Several online fashion retailers are ready with the specials.
Spree is offering early tips and prizes for eager shoppers:
Last chance to 🎉 Share + win! 🎉— spree.co.za (@spreecoza) November 23, 2017
Show us something on Spree you'd like to see at #BlackFriday prices and you could WIN it! pic.twitter.com/0uOqK8wukS
⏰ 10AM! New Deals. Every Hour. On The Hour ⏰— Zando (@zando_co_za) November 23, 2017
🏆 Lily & Rose Scarves at R60 https://t.co/sFGCwWalWN
🏆 50% off Levi's Ladies https://t.co/rd0zwj3h0D
🌟 R249 Soviet Sneakers Men: https://t.co/vXseqmN1ml
Meet you in an hour for our next deal 😉#ZandoBlackFriday #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/YtCSvrrrsf
THIS. IS. IT.— Superbalist.com (@superbalist) November 23, 2017
Up to 85% off SITEWIDE!
Get your wishlists ready. Set your alarms. It’s going to be a showdown 👊
Click “going” on our event for all the latest updates → https://t.co/DYKdrg83PF#SuperbalistShowdown #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/YcZKHqrSeD
We’re doin’ Black Friday all week long! Starting November 20th. pic.twitter.com/5mafYT24XI— MRP / Mr Price (@MRPfashion) November 15, 2017
Get the Tech
Incredible Connection is gearing up for Black Friday while DionWired has put up some of its specials already:
It's time to get cooking with up to R4500 off your must-have kitchen appliances on #BlackFriday. What are you excited about? https://t.co/jLT741qPQt pic.twitter.com/btxbgfrZbw— DionWired (@DionWired) November 22, 2017
Not to be left out, here are some big brands jumping onto the Black Friday band wagon:
Why waste time creating a profile on the morning of #BlackFriday. Do it now, be prepared. #OnlineSquad pic.twitter.com/k8gdf0ubJ7— MyiStoreSA (@MyiStoreSA) November 20, 2017
#BlackFridayFit is about preparation...sign up & we'll help you prep by sending you amazing #SamsungStore deals 1st! https://t.co/qi7eigtT2U— Samsung South Africa (@SamsungSA) November 20, 2017
Supermarkets
Shoprite and Checkers are touting up to 50% off on it's Friday specials, while you can view the Pick n Pay specials here.
This #PnPBlackFriday we’re bringing you bigger and better deals than ever before. We can’t even fit it all into one video! 😲 Catalogue coming soon! https://t.co/A3dA1xzVK9 pic.twitter.com/fYE9Gaefea— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) November 22, 2017
The wait is finally over!— Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) November 22, 2017
Makro’s #BlackFriday sale starts earlier by popular demand!
Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 November.
Grab 2 cases of 500 ml Castle Lite cans for R375 or our Samsung 65” Smart Curved QLED TV for R29 999 & save R20 000!
Shop here: https://t.co/pBalKVFTZS pic.twitter.com/5asCJiTVkb
What do you want to see this #BlackFriday?" Sign up to be the first to view the deals --> https://t.co/IbdZuJZdHk pic.twitter.com/rh0k11EC84— Game Stores SA (@Game_Stores) November 18, 2017
For the home
Need a new couch or dinner set? Furniture and home decor retailers have jumped on board as well. @Home
It’s official, #blackisback! Black Friday is here! Get up to 50% off all of the homeware & furniture. In-store & online > https://t.co/MXh2pz7Ohl pic.twitter.com/Z6rrp2OxFs— @home (@homewarestore) November 22, 2017
Brace yourself for Black Friday with Boardmans. Keep an 👁 on our page for more. What are you hoping to find on sale? pic.twitter.com/SxZ003TWTh— Boardmans (@BoardmansSA) November 22, 2017
Why Wait for Black Friday?♣️BLACK FIVEDAY WEEK IS ON♠️ Head over to our site to flip a card to reveal your deal! (20-24 November) #BlackFriday Shop Here: https://t.co/ghN5mWyTbP pic.twitter.com/fY2H4OhnxK— MRPhome (@MrPriceHome) November 20, 2017
Eek! Only 2 more days to go. Head to your nearest store on #BlackFriday : https://t.co/bC8dPSJvMT pic.twitter.com/IQxCPmbncR— Builders (@BuildersFan) November 22, 2017
Health and Beauty
From cosmetics to vitamins, don't miss out on these specials from places like the Body Shop and more:
Join our Facebook Event to get exclusive access to shop our #BlackFriday Weekend Sale online FIRST > https://t.co/7wZq678phY pic.twitter.com/JMTYijhQod— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) November 21, 2017
3 more sleeps until #BlackFriday! Browse our store deals>> https://t.co/Du4KCjRsSo— Dis-Chem (@Dischem) November 21, 2017
Deals only available in-store on 24 Nov 2017. pic.twitter.com/F4EEaEl5ct
Flights
Need a cheap flight? TravelStart has already opened it's Black Friday sales, which will be carrying on to 27 November.
🎉🔥🎁 SURPRISE! 🎁🔥🎉 The #BlackFlyday Sale has come early!— Travelstart.co.za (@Travelstart) November 23, 2017
Book now: https://t.co/vYhDnFUkgL #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/hqnGsxYttX
And there are so many more:
Visit our Facebook page tomorrow to find out more about our Black Friday deals. Other than a range of discounts on ALL...Posted by Absolute Pets on Wednesday, 22 November 2017
IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!— The Gadget Shop (@TheGadgetShopSA) November 23, 2017
*hums Europe- The Final Countdown*
We are counting down the minutes until Black Friday, are you on the edge of your seats yet?
Prepare with a bit of window shopping: https://t.co/tJYZjawcP8#BlackFriday #ThaGadgetShopSA pic.twitter.com/WWZd20LtMO
Get Ready For Black Friday @rarushopping #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2017 https://t.co/GbKhdUGMFW pic.twitter.com/5GM1WXJPGX— Raru (@RaruShopping) November 22, 2017
You ready for it?! Book any of these tickets for 2017 OR 2018 and instantly get it for half the price! This Friday only... Starts at midnight! Promo code: BLACK Info & bookings: http://bit.ly/BounceBlackPosted by BOUNCEinc on Wednesday, 22 November 2017
And if you're worrying if the glitch will steal Christmas for online shoppers this Black Friday, don't be. Retailers claim they are ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE