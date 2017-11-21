Online retailers geared up to handle Black Friday frenzy

Will the glitch steal Christmas for online shoppers this Black Friday?

No, say the retailers, who claim they are ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains on November 24.

Last year shoppers using Takealot.com ran into problems in the checkout process. This year the company said it had prepared for five times the average payday traffic.

"Our checkout process ran into problems on last year's Black Friday because the banks' payment gateway fell over from the surge of online shoppers. The combination of all the retailers running Black Friday sales meant they simply couldn't handle the volume of transactions - but we've done everything we can to mitigate these challenges this year," said Takealot.com chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh.