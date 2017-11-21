South Africa

Online retailers geared up to handle Black Friday frenzy

21 November 2017 - 07:06 By Nivashni Nair
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

Will the glitch steal Christmas for online shoppers this Black Friday?

No, say the retailers, who claim they are ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains on November 24.

Last year shoppers using Takealot.com ran into problems in the checkout process. This year the company said it had prepared for five times the average payday traffic.

"Our checkout process ran into problems on last year's Black Friday because the banks' payment gateway fell over from the surge of online shoppers. The combination of all the retailers running Black Friday sales meant they simply couldn't handle the volume of transactions - but we've done everything we can to mitigate these challenges this year," said Takealot.com chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh.

Local Black Friday critics say US shopping tradition has no place in SA

Black Friday: why are South African retailers following an American tradition? That's the question many South Africans are asking about the massive ...
News
16 hours ago

Spree's Black Friday traffic and order volumes have grown by 100% a year in the past four years. Last year it was one of the few e-commerce sites that did not fall over under the visitor load. The fashion retailer's main concern is the banks' ability to process the onslaught of credit card payments.

South Africa's only digital credit product for online shopping, Mobicred, said its system was built to cater for increased traffic.

"We're comfortable with the expected volumes."

Most read

  1. Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terror World
  2. Cigar-shaped asteroid came from another solar system: study Sci-Tech
  3. North Korea purge a rebalancing from military: analysts World
  4. Executor of estates arrested for allegedly pocketing R5m South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X