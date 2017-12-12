SA goes cold turkey as retailers battle to source traditional fare

Woolworths is going cold turkey this Christmas. The high-end retailer has failed to bring home the bacon - well, actually the turkey.

It will not have any frozen turkey this Christmas as it has struggled to import from Europe following the outbreak of avian flu.

"We have no frozen turkeys this year as we were not able to import for various reasons, including outbreaks of avian flu in potential source countries in the northern hemisphere," the company said in a response to questions.

"Our policy is that if products do not meet our quality standards, we prefer not to sell the product."

But it will have chilled fresh turkey products and turkey roast portions sourced from countries in the southern hemisphere that have not been affected by avian flu.

Other retailers have made a plan.

Reggie Shanglee, the national poultry buyer at Pick n Pay, said: "All Pick n Pay stores are fully stocked with imported turkeys for Christmas."

The retailer, which imports its turkey from the US, said lamb, chicken and duck were also popular during the festive season and were all produced by South African farmers.