Sunday Times Food Awards

Where to by the best ready-to-cook dishes for a fuss-free Christmas feast

Cooking up a Christmas feast can be taxing and tiring. Luckily, supermarkets now offer convenient, ready-made festive meats, sides and desserts to take the hard work out of catering for a crowd. We put 16 of these dishes to the taste test

Cooking up a Christmas feast can be taxing and tiring. Luckily, supermarkets now offer convenient, ready-made festive meats, sides and desserts to take the hard work out of catering for a crowd. We put 16 of these dishes to the taste test