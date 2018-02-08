Consumer Live

Metal found in mini corn and rice cakes - sparks product recall

08 February 2018 - 12:06 By Timeslive
Vital Health Foods said the product recall was a precautionary measure.
Vital Health Foods said the product recall was a precautionary measure.
Image: Supplied

Vital Health Foods has issued an immediate recall of its Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes after metal fragments were found within products purchased by two customers.

"The fragments appear to have been caused by an equipment malfunction during the manufacturing process‚" the company said on Thursday.

The fragments may not be visible as they are baked inside the Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes‚ it added.

Vital Health Foods said the product recall was a precautionary measure.

"Between 01 July 2017 and 31 January 2018‚ we produced over 1.2 million units of the affected products. Only two incidents have been reported and our assessment indicates that the problem is isolated to less than 0.0002% of the stock produced. However‚ we take customer safety very seriously and invite all consumers who purchased (these items) to either discard the product‚ or return it to the retailer from where it was bought for a full cash refund. No other products are affected in any way‚” says Justin Williamson‚ CEO of Vital Health Foods.

The affected products are: Vital Mini Corn Cakes or Mini Rice Cakes in any pack size or flavour with a Best Before (BB) date between 1 February 2018 (01/02/18) and 31 August 2018 (31/08/18).

Customers can contact the Vital Health customer care line on 0800 223311 or email health@vital.co.za.

READ MORE:

What‚ no avocado? ASA rules that food advert was misleading

What you see advertised in a photograph is not always what you get after ordering a meal. And in the case of James Lea it was the avocado – or ...
News
6 days ago

Nestlé accused of milking advertising to sell baby products

Nestlé‚ the world’s largest packaged food firm‚ has been accused by the UK-based Changing Markets Foundation of selling “sub-standard” products in ...
News
6 days ago

Toyota South Africa recalls more than 700,000 vehicles

Japanese carmaker Toyota's South African unit recalled more than 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with safety bags used in the cars, an official ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Drought is national disaster and Western Cape is worst off‚ says Van Rooyen South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars South Africa
  4. Most victims of hate crime in SA are black‚ male and foreign South Africa
  5. Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X