Metal found in mini corn and rice cakes - sparks product recall
Vital Health Foods has issued an immediate recall of its Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes after metal fragments were found within products purchased by two customers.
"The fragments appear to have been caused by an equipment malfunction during the manufacturing process‚" the company said on Thursday.
The fragments may not be visible as they are baked inside the Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes‚ it added.
Vital Health Foods said the product recall was a precautionary measure.
"Between 01 July 2017 and 31 January 2018‚ we produced over 1.2 million units of the affected products. Only two incidents have been reported and our assessment indicates that the problem is isolated to less than 0.0002% of the stock produced. However‚ we take customer safety very seriously and invite all consumers who purchased (these items) to either discard the product‚ or return it to the retailer from where it was bought for a full cash refund. No other products are affected in any way‚” says Justin Williamson‚ CEO of Vital Health Foods.
The affected products are: Vital Mini Corn Cakes or Mini Rice Cakes in any pack size or flavour with a Best Before (BB) date between 1 February 2018 (01/02/18) and 31 August 2018 (31/08/18).
Customers can contact the Vital Health customer care line on 0800 223311 or email health@vital.co.za.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE