Consumer Live

Hand sanitiser not ideal on its own

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
23 February 2018 - 10:54
Hand sanitiser is no substitute for soap and water.
Hand sanitiser is no substitute for soap and water.
Image: 123rf/ Chris Elwell

Landlords take note - hand sanitiser is not designed to be used as a complete substitute for hand washing with soap and water.

As South Africa’s second-largest city faces the prospect of its taps running dry in May‚ Euromonitor International has predicted that the liquid soaps and gels category - which includes hand sanitisers - will enjoy double-digit volume growth in South African this year as a result.

“Retailers and shopping malls have been proactively doing their part through actively raising awareness about water scarcity in malls‚ turning off taps in restrooms and replacing them with sanitiser and using grey water for sanitation‚” the company said.


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

Capetonian Luisa de Oliviera told ConsumerLive she had major concerns about the growing number of public toilets in the city which had disconnected all their taps‚ with hand sanitiser being the only means of hand cleansing.

“The correct usage is to wash hands first and then use a sanitiser as an added precaution‚” she said.

“A medical doctor told me he is starting to see patients with skin infections because when sanitiser is used without washing hands first‚ the bacteria get protected by the hand sanitiser and the ‘trapped’ bacteria can cause skin infections.”

Using one or two squirts of hand sanitiser was not enough to fully clean hands‚ de Oliveira said. “It especially doesn’t remove dirt under finger nails. It’s a very unhygienic practice and could potentially contribute to outbreaks of disease.

“As a consumer I would like all public places to have at least one working tap.”

Cape Town International Airport recently did just that in its toilet areas. Most of the taps have been switched off and hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed‚ leaving just one tap operational.

Prof Pieter Gouws of Stellenbosch University‚ who has a PhD in food microbiology‚ said De Oliveira’s concerns were spot on.

Engineers dig in to access last dregs of the dam water

Western Cape water supply is now so low that engineers are building a dam within Cape Town’s main supply dam – to pump out the last puddles of water.
News
20 hours ago

“Ideally‚ one needs to wash hands in the conventional way first‚ before using sanitiser‚” he said. “I must also stress that using antibacterial soaps could be dangerous in the long run. “Washing your hands with normal soap is as effective as using antibacterial soaps‚ which should only be used in environments with high loads of pathogenic bacteria‚ such as hospitals‚ day care centres and food establishments."

That’s because sanitisers and antibacterial soaps disrupt the natural microbial flora of human skin and could result in infections or allergic reactions‚ Gouws said.

The US-based Centre of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) advises that while alcohol-based hand sanitisers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands‚ they do not eliminate all types of germs‚ and are not as effective when hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

The CDC recommends the use of hand sanitiser with an alcohol content of at least 60%.

CONTACT WENDY:

READ MORE

SA gripped by 'listeria hysteria' as hunt for source continues

Would you be able to list every single thing you’ve eaten in the past month?
News
8 days ago

Deaths from listeriosis outbreak now top 100

The death count in South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak - the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history - has topped 100.
News
16 days ago

Nestlé accused of milking advertising to sell baby products

Nestlé‚ the world’s largest packaged food firm‚ has been accused by the UK-based Changing Markets Foundation of selling “sub-standard” products in ...
News
21 days ago

Read the small print before you sign anything

Many a business contract contains a paragraph‚ buried deep within the small print‚ which essentially says that nothing a salesperson may have told ...
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | US military veterans take on rhino poachers in SA Sci-Tech
  2. Boeing 737 to be transported to Fourways Mall, expect traffic delays South Africa
  3. People are keeping smartphones for longer‚ affecting sales worldwide Sci-Tech
  4. Let them eat quinoa: Malaysian PM mocked for being out of touch World
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X