Capetonian Luisa de Oliviera told ConsumerLive she had major concerns about the growing number of public toilets in the city which had disconnected all their taps‚ with hand sanitiser being the only means of hand cleansing.

“The correct usage is to wash hands first and then use a sanitiser as an added precaution‚” she said.

“A medical doctor told me he is starting to see patients with skin infections because when sanitiser is used without washing hands first‚ the bacteria get protected by the hand sanitiser and the ‘trapped’ bacteria can cause skin infections.”

Using one or two squirts of hand sanitiser was not enough to fully clean hands‚ de Oliveira said. “It especially doesn’t remove dirt under finger nails. It’s a very unhygienic practice and could potentially contribute to outbreaks of disease.

“As a consumer I would like all public places to have at least one working tap.”

Cape Town International Airport recently did just that in its toilet areas. Most of the taps have been switched off and hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed‚ leaving just one tap operational.

Prof Pieter Gouws of Stellenbosch University‚ who has a PhD in food microbiology‚ said De Oliveira’s concerns were spot on.