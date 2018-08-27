Consumer Live

MWEB ordered to remove misleading ad

27 August 2018 - 07:03 By Nico Gous
Image: Thinkstock

MWEB has been ordered to remove a misleading ad for fibre internet because customers have to buy an extra router if they want to enjoy the full speed of the deal on offer.

Johan Kruger complained about the online advertisement for 200GB data at 200mbps for R1‚229 per month. The deal includes a free router‚ installation and connection.

He argued the advertisement is misleading. He said customers get a “free router” when they sign up‚ but the fine print tells a different story. It says the free router can only provide a speed of 100mbps. Customers have to buy an extra router for R1‚500 if they want 200mbps internet.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld the complaint.

In their ruling on Friday‚ they compared the advertisement to a car advertisement which offers a free set of spare wheels.

Those ‘up to’ discounts in advertising are guidelines‚ not guarantees‚ ASA rules

Sunil Vanmari wanted 40% discount on his Uber trips‚ but was unhappy when he got 20% instead. And so he lodged a complaint.
News
20 days ago

‘OMFG’ deemed fine for pen advert – but not for kids

OMFG! This abbreviation‚ used in a cheeky advertisement for “sparkle pens” that could appeal to children‚ was not a mistake.
News
19 days ago

“One would expect that the spare wheels would be for the car being advertised‚ and not for some other car.”

MWEB hit back and said the advertisement states: “Free router only support speeds up to 100Mbps on LAN and up [to] 40Mbps over WiFi.”

They argued that the router was free and it was up to the customer if they wanted to buy the extra router.

MWEB said they would change the advertisement by inserting an asterisk next to the “Free Router” claim to alert customers about the router’s limitation.

The ASA ruled this is insufficient and said reasonable customers would expect a free router in relation to the 200mbps offer.

“It is misleading to offer consumers a router that is irrelevant and incompatible with the product that they want.”

When TimesLIVE visited MWEB’s website on Sunday‚ the advertisement was still online.

Most read

  1. Business representatives in court after foreign-national shops torched South Africa
  2. Cows‚ grunting pigs‚ chickens and goats invade RDP yards South Africa
  3. Man killed after car plunges off Durban bridge South Africa
  4. You can be dumped by your insurer, even if you play nice Consumer Live
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X