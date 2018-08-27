MWEB has been ordered to remove a misleading ad for fibre internet because customers have to buy an extra router if they want to enjoy the full speed of the deal on offer.

Johan Kruger complained about the online advertisement for 200GB data at 200mbps for R1‚229 per month. The deal includes a free router‚ installation and connection.

He argued the advertisement is misleading. He said customers get a “free router” when they sign up‚ but the fine print tells a different story. It says the free router can only provide a speed of 100mbps. Customers have to buy an extra router for R1‚500 if they want 200mbps internet.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld the complaint.

In their ruling on Friday‚ they compared the advertisement to a car advertisement which offers a free set of spare wheels.