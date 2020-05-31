INVESTIGATION | Did you think your insurance policies would cover Covid-19 income losses? Think again!

Why not, Alexander B, who took out credit life insurance when he financed a car with WesBank last November, wanted to know.

“I lost my entire salary in April, but I was told my claim is invalid because it constitutes unpaid leave, not retrenchment.

“But isn’t this contrary to the amendment to the NCA of 2017?”

Not according to Hollard.

“In taking out a WesBank loan, the customer is not required to provide any form of insurance as a condition of taking out the loan and therefore Section 106(1)(a) of the National Credit Act, and the subsequent regulations do not apply.

“Neither WesBank nor Hollard dictates any mandatory benefits that the policy should have, other than life cover.

“It has always been our understanding that the 2017 regulations only apply to “mandatory credit life insurance”- the department of trade & industry has confirmed this understanding in writing.”

FNB Life will also not pay out on credit life policies of those who received TERS (Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme) payments.

“Sam” took out a R150,000 personal loan with FNB in April 2019, on which credit life insurance was compulsory, by law.

After finding herself temporarily without income when her employer could not operate under lockdown, she made a claim on the policy, which was approved.

But that was reversed days later when an amount of R7,373, about a third of her salary, was deposited into her bank account with her employer’s company name as the reference.

Unbeknown to her, her employer had applied for Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) aid on her behalf.

When she protested, in a recorded phone call, an FNB employee said her credit life cover didn’t apply because of her “UIF” payment.

FNB Life said the TERS benefit “has allowed our customer to continue receiving a partial salary”.

“This means that she has not experienced a full loss of income as per the terms and conditions of our policy.

“This is different to a claimant who is retrenched and receives a payment in terms of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). In a UIF scenario, there is no income from employment and a UIF payout does not constitute income from employment.