Booze seller struggling to meet demand amid lockdown boom

Too much of a good thing is bad, it’s said. South Africa’s online retailers know all about this, with demand for their click-and-deliver services spiking - in most cases well beyond their ability to cope.

Take Norman Goodfellows (NGF), the liquor retailer which has been doing business in South Africa for the past 46 years - the last 13 of them via online sales along with their bricks-and-mortar stores.

The surge in NGF’s online pre-orders in late May, when the government announced that alcohol sales would resume from June 1, was mindblowing - from barely 100 orders a month to 10,000 orders in 10 days.

Continuing to meet its “delivery in two to three days” promise - as the company had always done before lockdown - proved impossible, especially in light of restricted trading conditions for online alcohol trading: no deliveries on weekends and public holidays to consumers.