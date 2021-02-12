Car insurance firms smiling as claims drop during lockdown

Most South African insurers gave their clients discounts on their car premiums during the first months of hard lockdown, but claims statistics show the industry is continuing to benefit from significantly reduced claims as work-from-home has become the new normal for many.

The industry’s motor claims ratio for January to September 2020 was an average 51%, dramatically lower than the 63% for the same period in 2019.

This is revealed by claims statistics submitted by the insurers to the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The claims ratio is the percentage of premium income which insurers pay out in claims.

From January to September 2020, insurers collected R30.44bn in premiums, and paid out R15.46bn, or about half (51%) of that in claims.