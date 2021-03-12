In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Your insurer could be close to dumping you

If you’ve had a run of bad luck with your car and made more than two insurance claims in a relatively short space of time, do yourself a favour and start shopping around for another policy.

Don’t wait for your insurer to dump you with a month’s notice, because that’s a really vulnerable position from which to try to secure yourself new cover for your car.

You will have to declare your claims to other insurance companies — and if you don’t, they have means of finding out anyway — and thanks to your so-called “unfavourable loss ratio” you will struggle to get cover. If you do, the premium will no doubt be much higher than what you’re used to.

And get this: while your insurer does have to tell you that they can cancel your policy if you don’t pay your premium — after at least a month’s grace period — there is nothing compelling them to tell you that they could cancel on you for overclaiming.

So get out before you are pushed out if you’ve had to claim “too much” in a short space of time.