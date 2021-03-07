Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Communication is key if the customer really is ‘king’

Condescending cut and paste e-mails and lack of common courtesy are not good business practice

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
07 March 2021 - 19:19

Do corporates ever brainstorm who they are as a company, and then make sure that’s reflected in their tone when speaking to or writing to their customers?

That makes business sense to me, but from what I can tell, after more than two decades of reading e-mailed conversations between companies and the people who’ve chosen to do business with them, the tone is often inappropriately formal, condescending or disrespectful...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | You are who you veg with, Zuma, and yours is a rotten bunch Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Communication is key if the customer really is ‘king’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. Sudan’s food riots show that the transitional government still has much to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Where regals dare: Harry and Meghan’s TV takeover Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | A thorough, truly independent probe is the least dead boys’ ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. Consumer news you can use on car buys, parts, contracts and debit orders Consumer Live
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Covid ‘over-testing’ puts medaid at odds with cancer patient World
  3. Only time you can return goods, if they are not defective, is if you buy online ... Consumer Live
  4. Advice on contract cancellations, vehicle tracking options and working away ... Consumer Live
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Refund fiasco: the after-party of events that never happened ... Opinion & Analysis
X