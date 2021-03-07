WENDY KNOWLER | Communication is key if the customer really is ‘king’

Condescending cut and paste e-mails and lack of common courtesy are not good business practice

Do corporates ever brainstorm who they are as a company, and then make sure that’s reflected in their tone when speaking to or writing to their customers?



That makes business sense to me, but from what I can tell, after more than two decades of reading e-mailed conversations between companies and the people who’ve chosen to do business with them, the tone is often inappropriately formal, condescending or disrespectful...