Tips on wedding photography, car insurance premiums and vishing: A warning

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Hiring a wedding photographer? Have this conversation before you sign the contract

Discussions between wedding photographers and engaged couples about capturing their special day usually involve price, the number of images and the locations, but seldom two crucial issues. They are the photographer’s cancellation policy and the issue of who will own the images when the confetti has been swept up.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for both parties to know where they stand should the wedding not go ahead, and this needs to be stated in the contract.

In short, a blanket no refund policy is illegal. Withholding a refund is justifiable in the case of a last minute cancellation, but not if ample notice is given.

There should be a sliding scale of refunds from almost all if the cancellation happens soon after the booking, and diminishing as the wedding date draws nearer.

As for the images, it’s important to thrash out who will own the images after the big day.

Lee Swales, consultant attorney with Thomson Wilks Inc of La Lucia, said photographs are regulated by the Copyright Act. When you take a photo, you automatically own the copyright to it.

Wedding photographers often retain ownership and copyright of their photos and licence the photos to the couple with often quite prescriptive conditions for their use, such as including the photographer’s water mark if the photos are shared anywhere.

This after the couple has paid handsomely for the photos. That’s understandable from the photographer’s point of view, but married couples should ideally negotiate to have the photos assigned to them.

A good compromise, Swales said, is for the couple to get ownership of their wedding photos by means of assignment, but with the photographer retaining moral rights to them by means of getting their undertaking not to photoshop or crop the images, for example.