Fake car auctions and disappearing data: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

It read: “2018 Toyota Corolla 1.5 Prestige auto for sale, R29,000. Buy before auction.”

Christiaan said: “I purchased a car from a bank. It was a repossessed vehicle; they advertised it for R29,000, so I paid half: R14,500. Then they sent me a letter from Absa saying I have to pay the full amount, so I did.”

That letter was clearly a fake.

“Then the car is on its way to me,” Christaan continued, “But I received a call saying they neglected to add VAT to the price, so now I can’t have the car until I pay that. What can I do?”

Scams always involve a too-good-to-be-true price and urgent requests to pay on-the-spot to avoid losing the deal.

Jacques van der Linde, who sits on the board of the SA Institute of Auctioneers, said it’s important for consumers to know that an auctioneer may not withdraw a bank repossessed car from a scheduled auction and sell it to an interested party under any circumstances.

And anyone buying a vehicle needs to be taken through a FICA onboarding and verification process — bona fide car dealers are not allowed to just accept cash into their bank account without understanding the source of the funds and the client who provided them.

Also, if the “dealership” has a Capitec or African Bank account, that’s another scam red flag — neither of those banks have business accounts.

Yes, Cell C subscribers, your data is “disappearing”

Many subscribers claim that their cellphone data or airtime mysteriously “disappears”, despite their devices being inactive.

The networks blame apps running in the background, Wasp subscriptions and more. But how does an ordinary consumer keep track of what’s really going on?

Happily, the tech fundis at MyBroadband do the tests for the rest of us.

For the third time this year, they conducted disappearing airtime and data tests last month on Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C.

They used three identical Huawei Mate 20 Pro devices to ensure an equivalent testing environment for all operators and all three devices were updated, and factory reset.

“My Data Manager” was installed to have a second opinion on data used during the test.

All updates were disabled, and all the apps were individually denied mobile network access.

Mobile data was switched off, and the phones were connected to a stable Wi-Fi internet connection for the duration of the test. VoLTE and data roaming were also switched off.

They used SIM cards that had been active for some time with varying levels of airtime and data.

All the SIM cards were checked to ensure that no WASP services were enabled that could use airtime or data.

The phones were kept in the same office for the duration of the test, and only USSD balance checks were performed to check data and airtime.

During the weeklong test, none of the devices showed mobile data use in the built-in Android settings or the My Data Manager app.

No mobile data was used on the MTN and Vodacom phones, but small amounts of data disappeared throughout the Cell C test. No airtime was lost on any of the devices.

According to MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen, Cell C’s chief technology officer Schalk Visser said they recorded what he termed “valid chargeable usage” on their data network for the test device.

Visser said Android smartphones may use mobile data while connected to an LTE (4G) network, even when the connection is disabled.

“Under the 3GPP LTE standards, data traffic is possible across the 4G mobile network even when the ‘mobile data’ setting is turned off,” Cell C said.

Vermeulen says MTN and Vodacom had the same issue some time ago, but both had since remedied that.

Clearly Cell C should follow suit.

