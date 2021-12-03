Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone

Stranded in foreign airports when their flights home were suddenly cancelled, scores of South Africans were forced to buy expensive tickets on other airlines — only to discover that their travel insurance policies don’t cover such a situation.

Melvi Todd of Cape Town flew to France via Dubai with her husband on Emirates on November 20, and they were due to return home on Sunday, November 28.

Two days earlier, they received the usual “please check in” e-mail from the airline. “This was after European countries started banning SA, so our perception was that Emirates was still flying,” she says.

But the next day, November 27, they were notified that their return flights were cancelled.

“We were given no indication of alternate plans for how we would get home,” she said. “All we were told was that our ticket was ‘still valid’ and to contact our travel agency.”