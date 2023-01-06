Using your cellphone for your own protection, insurance, trackers & EFTs

In a case I investigated last month, a man added two extra zeros, paying a courier company R23,000 instead of R230. He’s still battling to get it back as the company has since changed ownership.
I’ve taken up Daniel’s case and I’m pretty sure he’ll get that refund soon, but when it comes to regular monthly payments, a debit order would ensure that no such finger trouble mistakes can be made.
Make sure you aren’t overpaying for your insurance
A new year is an excellent time to check that the premiums you’re paying are appropriate, especially if you have a good claims history. Ask your broker to get like-for-like quotes from other insurers — or, if you’re with a direct insurance company, source those competitive quotes yourself.
Armed with those numbers, either negotiate a better deal with your insurer or make a switch. Remember that the premium is just one part of the deal — your excesses and exclusions are key at claim time, so compare those details too.
Bottom line: don’t assume that your loyalty to a company serves you. New customers generally get better deals, especially when it comes to car insurance.
The same goes for car-tracking contracts. If you’ve had the same car for a while, chances are you have an outdated tracking device and you’re paying the same or even more than someone with the latest tech in their car.
Make that smartphone work for you
It’s never been easier for us consumers to get photographic or video evidence of our consumer experiences: our smartphones not only have excellent quality cameras built into them but recording capability too. So, for example, if you sign something and aren’t given a copy of the document, take a photo of all the pages before you hand them over.
If your holiday accommodation is barely recognisable from the images on the establishment’s website, get photographic proof. Every year, particularly around this time, I get complaints from people who’ve been bitterly disappointed by their chosen holiday accommodation, from tired furnishings to cockroach infestations — and sadly only a few had thought to take photos as compelling evidence.
Before you drive off in a rental car, inspect the bodywork carefully and take photos of any dent or scratch as protection against being accused of causing it. Also photograph receipts of high-ticket items as they will probably fade before the warranty expires.
In short, wise up, know your rights, recognise the traps and take steps to protect yourself from the nasties lurking in consumerland. Because that’s the ultimate consumer protection: consumers empowering themselves to avoid getting a raw deal.
• GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.
