Nintendo Switch Warface adds Battle Royale mode
In case you were worried about not having enough battle royale in your life, Warface has just added its 32-player Battle Royale game mode to the Nintendo Switch.
Battle Royale is now live on Nintendo Switch. It’s time to get into action! Details: https://t.co/FoGdXp3a1f pic.twitter.com/87I5HLcQYy
— Warface (@Warface) April 28, 2020
Now you’ll be able to battle royale in Warface from anywhere you please, but, since we’re all in lockdown, that’ll probably just be your lounge, or, if you’re feeling a bit crazy, the kitchen. If I think hard enough, I can remember what grass feels like.
In Warface Battle Royale (a mode already available on PC and the other console versions of the game), you play alone (no squads) and drop with a melee weapon, so you’ll have to scramble to find the good gear before the constantly-encroaching death zone envelops you. Matches are only meant to last a few minutes, so don’t expect a vast wilderness to roam through while you carefully plot your next move. Also, there’s no revival system; once you’re dead, you’re out.
Warface is free to play on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
