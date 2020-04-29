GamersLIVE

Nintendo Switch Warface adds Battle Royale mode

29 April 2020 - 17:40 By Christine King
Warface is free to play on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
Warface is free to play on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
Image: Supplied

In case you were worried about not having enough battle royale in your life, Warface has just added its 32-player Battle Royale game mode to the Nintendo Switch.

Now you’ll be able to battle royale in Warface from anywhere you please, but, since we’re all in lockdown, that’ll probably just be your lounge, or, if you’re feeling a bit crazy, the kitchen. If I think hard enough, I can remember what grass feels like.

In Warface Battle Royale (a mode already available on PC and the other console versions of the game), you play alone (no squads) and drop with a melee weapon, so you’ll have to scramble to find the good gear before the constantly-encroaching death zone envelops you. Matches are only meant to last a few minutes, so don’t expect a vast wilderness to roam through while you carefully plot your next move. Also, there’s no revival system; once you’re dead, you’re out.

Warface is free to play on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

NAG
NAG
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games, esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between — including daily news, reviews and previews, and videos.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Game Review: STATIONflow

STATIONflow imagines an alternate timeline where people are allowed to congregate in confined spaces in groups numbering well into the hundreds and ...
News
5 days ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has confirmed that Rockstar’s cowboy-’em-up is launching its subscription service next month.
News
6 days ago

Logitech Pro X gaming headset review

The Logitech Pro series was first introduced in 2018 and last year the company updated the model with a new look and an awesome new technology ...
News
6 days ago

Industries of Titan is the sci-fi cyberpunk SimCity game of my dreams

Out now in early access on the Epic Games Store with a 2021 launch scheduled on Steam, Industries of Titan mixes construction and questionable ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X