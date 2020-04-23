Logitech Pro X gaming headset review

The Logitech Pro series was first introduced in 2018 and last year the company updated the model with a new look and an awesome new technology collaboration with audio giants Blue Voice – the guys that make the popular Yeti microphone. At first glance, there is not much difference in the hardware comparing the Logitech Pro and Pro X. In fact, both look almost identical, and apart from the colour finish on the ear cups, the box contents are the same.

The difference, however, and the thing that gives this product that “X” in its name is the Blue Voice tech. The original model introduced in 2018 is a great product and features pristine audio with good range, but the partnership with Blue Voice gives the Logitech Pro X headset real street cred – especially for content creators and game streamers.

As to be expected, the Logitech Pro X offers a premium unboxing experience with quality materials, and a good selection of accessories to boot. The package includes the headset with a matte black finish throughout, and a brushed aluminum finish on each cup. There are three sets of cables which include a 3.5mm braided audio cable for PC use, a 3.5mm audio cable with a built-in microphone for mobile gamers, and a PC splitter cable to connect the Pro X mic to a PC. There’s also a detachable microphone and an additional set of memory foam cloth pads included. The leatherette memory foam pads that come installed out of the box are very comfortable, but the cloth pads are ideal for gamers who want breathable cups when things get sweaty.

While both the Pro and Pro X offer the same package up to this point, the USB dongle included in the box is where things get interesting. With the Logitech Pro X, the USB dongle features Blue Voice tech, which vastly improves the microphone capabilities. But more on the microphone later.