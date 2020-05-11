Be on the hunt for treasure and lore in Apex Legends season 5
Loba is on a treasure hunt in season 5 of Apex Legends and you’re all invited.
There’s not just a new Legend coming in season 5, but also the first ever Season Quest. Once per day, you can collect a new Treasure Pack item during any competitive match (ranked and casual). Treasure Packs are accessible from the lobby and you’ll need five of them to gain access to the weekly Hunt.
Hunts take place in Kings Canyon at Night, where you’ll have to travel to a target location to recover a piece of an artefact - without getting mauled to death by prowlers and whatever else the night holds.
The weekly Hunt can be completed solo or with a squad, but you’ll only get the reward if you’ve also unlocked access to the Hunt. Lone-wolfers will get a few automatic respawns if they’re knocked out. Find all nine artefact pieces to be rewarded with a new weapon charm and the ongoing story of The Broken Ghost.
Caught between the Apex Games and Hammond Robotics, Loba is spinning a web of lies and deceit in her personal quest for vengeance - but how far is she willing to go? How does the Broken Ghost fit into her plans for Revenant? And what happens when one Legend stumbles upon the truth?
See a side of the Legends’ lives you’ve never seen before, outside of the Games! Alliances will be formed, friendships will be tested, vendettas will be born, and when the dust settles, nothing will be the same again in a mystery that has far-reaching consequences for them all.
Dun dun duuun…
Apex Legends season 5 starts Tuesday May 12, so you better get those Skull Town skirmishes in while you still can - before Loba blows it all to hell!