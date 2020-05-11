Be on the hunt for treasure and lore in Apex Legends season 5

Loba is on a treasure hunt in season 5 of Apex Legends and you’re all invited.

There’s not just a new Legend coming in season 5, but also the first ever Season Quest. Once per day, you can collect a new Treasure Pack item during any competitive match (ranked and casual). Treasure Packs are accessible from the lobby and you’ll need five of them to gain access to the weekly Hunt.

Hunts take place in Kings Canyon at Night, where you’ll have to travel to a target location to recover a piece of an artefact - without getting mauled to death by prowlers and whatever else the night holds.

The weekly Hunt can be completed solo or with a squad, but you’ll only get the reward if you’ve also unlocked access to the Hunt. Lone-wolfers will get a few automatic respawns if they’re knocked out. Find all nine artefact pieces to be rewarded with a new weapon charm and the ongoing story of The Broken Ghost.