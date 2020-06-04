Fortnite and Borderlands 3 updates also delayed

You can add Gearbox and Epic Games to the ever-increasing list of games companies expressing their solidarity with the human rights protests rocking America – upcoming Borderlands 3 and Fortnite updates (including the new Fortnite season) are being delayed.

Epic Games announced the Fortnite delays in a blog post yesterday, citing the current protests, and their support for those involved, as the reason.

Epic is eager to move Fortnite forward, but said it needed to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities.

The live finale event The Device, already delayed once, has been pushed to June 15 and the start of Season 3, already delayed twice, has been further delayed until June 17.

Gearbox has also announced that its scheduled update to Borderlands 3, which includes the free Takedown at the Guardian Breach add-on, will be postponed until further notice “out of respect for what’s going on in the world”, according to a recent Twitter post. This means that the Revenge of the Cartels event will be extended until the next update happens.

Activision, Sony, and CD Projekt Red have made similar moves, delaying scheduled updates and events that they feel would have taken focus away from more important issues.