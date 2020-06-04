Save the underworld in Skelattack
Konami’s first push to deliver games by Western studios comes in the form of indie platformer Skelattack, developed by US-based studio Ukuza.
Humans have invaded the peaceful undead kingdom of Aftervale and it’s up to fallen champion Skully, and bat friend Imber, to retrieve the kidnapped elder skeleton Elzedon from the humans’ warm, living hands to save the magic that keeps the afterlife alive (but still dead).
Also, Skully has a mysterious past for you to discover/confront (ooeeeeoooo…).
In Konami and Ukuza’s newest title, Skelattack, we flip the genre on its head as a reverse dungeon crawler where you play as that skeleton NPC you are used to slashing down as an adventurer.
Skelattack is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.