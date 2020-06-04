GamersLIVE

Save the underworld in Skelattack

04 June 2020 - 14:18 By Christine King
Skelattack is an #indiegame in which Skully, an enchanted skeleton, fights to save the underworld and reclaim a stolen magic.
Skelattack is an #indiegame in which Skully, an enchanted skeleton, fights to save the underworld and reclaim a stolen magic.
Image: Supplied

Konami’s first push to deliver games by Western studios comes in the form of indie platformer Skelattack, developed by US-based studio Ukuza.

Humans have invaded the peaceful undead kingdom of Aftervale and it’s up to fallen champion Skully, and bat friend Imber, to retrieve the kidnapped elder skeleton Elzedon from the humans’ warm, living hands to save the magic that keeps the afterlife alive (but still dead).

Also, Skully has a mysterious past for you to discover/confront (ooeeeeoooo…).

In Konami and Ukuza’s newest title, Skelattack, we flip the genre on its head as a reverse dungeon crawler where you play as that skeleton NPC you are used to slashing down as an adventurer.

Skelattack is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Sony delays this week’s PS5 preview event because 'more important' things are going on

Joining CD Projekt Red, Activision, and probably lots of other companies that realise timing matters too, Sony has suspended a livestream PS5 games ...
News
4 hours ago

Sega celebrates 60th anniversary with the tiniest Game Gear you’ve ever seen

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Game Gear so tiny, it fits in the palm of your hand, because nothing says happy anniversary like hand ...
News
4 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 reveal event delayed by two weeks, actual game still on schedule

CD Projekt Red is delaying their Night City Wire livestream event as an expression of solidarity with ongoing protest action in the USA.
News
4 hours ago

New seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone and Mobile delayed due to unrest in US

In a move to express solidarity with protests raging across the US, the 'Call of Duty' Twitter account announced that the fourth season of 'Modern ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X