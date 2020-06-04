Save the underworld in Skelattack

Konami’s first push to deliver games by Western studios comes in the form of indie platformer Skelattack, developed by US-based studio Ukuza.

Humans have invaded the peaceful undead kingdom of Aftervale and it’s up to fallen champion Skully, and bat friend Imber, to retrieve the kidnapped elder skeleton Elzedon from the humans’ warm, living hands to save the magic that keeps the afterlife alive (but still dead).

Also, Skully has a mysterious past for you to discover/confront (ooeeeeoooo…).