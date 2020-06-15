Help us create the first ever digital rAge 2020 (and win prizes!)

The 2020 rAge expo was shaping up to be yet another splendid event, and the team is deeply saddened that rAge won’t be coming to life in the real world this year.

This is all new territory for us (and everyone really) so we’re looking to find out what YOU think and what YOU want out of an online rAge experience.

We’ve been discussing this for weeks and already have a bunch of cool ideas. We want to put something together that you can dip into any time and enjoy. Something epic that will make you feel like part of our awesome and vibrant community, except that now you get to enjoy it in your pyjamas.

The internet is our ally. We were born in it, moulded by it and are ready to make the digital magic happen. But we do need your help.

The rAge audience is perfectly positioned to consume a digital event, you’ve been doing it for years already each weekend and evening that you explore virtual worlds. So you know what you want and we’d like to hear about it.

So please click the link here and complete the survey. It won’t take too long and as a bonus there are a bunch of REALLY COOL PRIZES up for grabs from these amazing companies listed below.

Nineteen random winners will be selected, and one of the prizes listed below will be randomly assigned to each winner: