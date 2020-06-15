GamersLIVE

It may be worth it to hold out for PS5

PlayStation launch their next generation of console gaming

15 June 2020 - 11:33 By GamersLIVE
The PS5, or PlayStation 5, is the next-generation PlayStation console, with a release date confirmed for late 2020.
Image: Supplied

Last week the much-anticipated launch of the new PS5 gaming console unveiled what many consider to not only be a greatly improved piece of hardware, but rather a leap forward into what the art form of games can be. 

The console itself received mixed reactions, but the revealing of game titles got even the most hardened critic drooling with excitement.

At launch, two options will be offered: a PlayStation®5 console with an ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy goes west in the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, and this time she’s saving the future world from a mysterious plague that’s threatening the existence of all the things.

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales is saving the world his own way in his own Spider-Man game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Abe is back and still trying to make his people safe.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will be a simultaneous release on console and PC (Epic Games Store).

Stray

You play as a stray cat in a neon-soaked future world where humans have been replaced by robots and you just want to find your way home. I don’t need to explain myself. Look at her little backpack!

Stray is coming to PS5 in 2021. http://stray.game

Resident Evil Village

Sjoe, Ethan just can’t seem to catch a break.

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021.

Godfall gameplay 

So, Godfall is all about becoming a godlike, unstoppable death machine. Nice.

Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times and power.

Little Devil Inside 

The official showcase trailer for Neostream's upcoming PS5 title, Little Devil Inside.

Returnal

Returnal combines action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death.

The launches just went on and on. I think 2021 is going to be one hell of a year for gaming. 2020 is a little shot so we aren't going to feel the real impact of these developments until we have all settled into the new world. 

For maximum scrutiny of all 26 game announcements, you can check out the full hour-and-a-bit below. 

Please join us on June 11 at 1pm PDT/9pm BST/10pm CEST to see what’s in store for the next generation of games.

