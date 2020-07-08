GamersLIVE

Rage against climate injustice in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

08 July 2020 - 12:39 By Christine King
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Cyanide and published by Nacon.
Get a first look at gameplay from Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood as the ultimate eco-warrior goes bos on a bunch of warehouse employees who just needed a job to feed their families (but are probably also totally evil) or whatever – RAGE!

Based on the tabletop RPG, in Earthblood you play as werewolf Cahal, who must return to his home lands to protect his people from the evil Endron corporation that’s up to its usual planet-killing shenanigans. You must master your three lycanthropic forms in order to punish those who would defile Gaia.

Werewolf? Check. Pummelling enemies to death? Double check.

I can put up with the moustached, biker bro of a protagonist if I get to experience these simple joys. Also, that Maori vengeance metal soundtrack is on point.

With his former Caern in danger, Cahal must return to a land he once called home to protect his family and friends, no matter the cost.

Originally due out this year, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood will now be coming to PC (EGS), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on February 4 2021.

