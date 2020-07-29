Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed its first esports athlete from not only SA, but the whole continent.

Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi is a South African FIFA player who has impressed the community ever since taking the accredited VS Gaming FIFA championship in 2018, his first competitive esports tournament, beating a field of 512 other players on PS4.

He took R400,000, grabbed the attention of the esports community and was snatched up by prominent esports gaming organisation, Goliath Gaming. And he hasn’t slowed down since.

Some may already know Moloi from the eBafana Bafana team who led the South African squad in the FIFA eNations Stay n Play Cup which took place earlier this year.