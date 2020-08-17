Dota2 prize pool closes in on esports history - R578m so far...

Over the weekend, Valve unleashed The International 10 (TI10)'s Collector's Cache Volume II, featuring several fantastic cosmetic item sets for Dota 2 players to throw their wallets at. Since it's release, the TI10 prize pool has seen a massive spike.

The TI10 Collector's Cache Volume II features 17 cosmetic item sets in total, with a variety of heroes. It includes a Rare set for Templar Assassin, a Very Rare set for Faceless Void, and an Ultra Rare set for Legion Commander. The latter will be marketable "sometime after The International 11 completes."

The TI10 Collector's Cache Volume II sells for R43 each and features escalating odds. This means that the more you open, the better your chances of getting one of the rare items.

Valve explains:

"Volume II of the Collector’s Cache will only be available for the next thirty days and is the only way to receive these exclusive item sets, apart from the Ultra Rare Legion Commander set which will be marketable sometime after The International 11 concludes. As before, 25% of each sale contributes directly to The International 10 prize pool."

Further, if you get some duplicates (or just don't like a specific set), you can recycle it for 2 Battle Pass levels. If you open a total of 14 treasures, you also get 34 Battle Pass levels for your troubles.

At the time of writing, the TI10 prize pool sits at a whopping $33.3m. At the current dollar to rand exchange rate, that's R578m. Since the release of the TI10 Collector's Cache Volume II, the prize pool has grown by roughly $2m in just a few days.

As you can see in the image below via Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker, there's a massive spike, as the TI10 prize pool closes in on esports history.