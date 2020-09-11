Apple is now countersuing Epic Games, cites subterfuge as reason

We don’t need to recap the whole situation again, do we? Epic Games updated Fortnite Mobile with a payment system that goes around the App Store and Play Store’s 30% cut of all payments, which made Apple very mad. Then it also made Google very angry so they removed the game and Epic slapped them both with a lawsuit.

Epic Games has been throwing the words “monopoly” and “anti-consumer” around for a few weeks, and while they’re not entirely wrong, those claims probably aren’t enough to win a court case against two of the biggest companies in the world. The latest development in the debacle has come to light, and Apple is sniffing for blood.

Apple has leveraged a countersuit against Epic Games, citing “commission theft and subterfuge” as their reasoning. The legal documents filed by Apple describe the alternate payment plan implemented in Fortnite Mobile as a “Trojan horse” that was designed to provoke a response and make Epic Games look like some kind of revolutionary hero. I extrapolated the end bit, but that’s basically what Apple’s getting at.

Epic Games intentionally kicked the hornet’s nest to promote a response that would give them an opportunity to lay legal charges is the angle Apple’s going for and, if we’re honest with ourselves, they’re not wrong.