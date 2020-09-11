GamersLIVE

Apple is now countersuing Epic Games, cites subterfuge as reason

11 September 2020 - 12:33 By Brad Lang
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

We don’t need to recap the whole situation again, do we? Epic Games updated Fortnite Mobile with a payment system that goes around the App Store and Play Store’s 30% cut of all payments, which made Apple very mad. Then it also made Google very angry so they removed the game and Epic slapped them both with a lawsuit.

Epic Games has been throwing the words “monopoly” and “anti-consumer” around for a few weeks, and while they’re not entirely wrong, those claims probably aren’t enough to win a court case against two of the biggest companies in the world. The latest development in the debacle has come to light, and Apple is sniffing for blood.

Apple has leveraged a countersuit against Epic Games, citing “commission theft and subterfuge” as their reasoning. The legal documents filed by Apple describe the alternate payment plan implemented in Fortnite Mobile as a “Trojan horse” that was designed to provoke a response and make Epic Games look like some kind of revolutionary hero. I extrapolated the end bit, but that’s basically what Apple’s getting at.

Epic Games intentionally kicked the hornet’s nest to promote a response that would give them an opportunity to lay legal charges is the angle Apple’s going for and, if we’re honest with ourselves, they’re not wrong.

While Epic has been trying to frame themselves as some kind of revolutionary figure waking up the masses, the odds of them winning the lawsuit with this countersuit look dim.

If Apple can prove Epic planned everything beforehand, well, I’m not a lawyer, but that doesn’t sound like a win for Tim Sweeney. Maybe if they didn’t release a damn trailer a few hours after everything kicked off they’d have more of a leg to stand on, but unfortunately they were obnoxious about everything and dug their own grave. Perhaps I’m speaking too early, but I can’t see how Epic spins this to its advantage.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Apple is willing to forgive and forget once Epic cleans up its 'hot mess'

Epic’s grand crusade to fight back against big bad Apple may be the biggest own goal of the decade.
News
2 weeks ago

Epic Games takes Apple and Google to court after Fortnite removed from stores

A tale as old as time has led to one of the biggest brouhahas in history as Epic has picked a fight with two of the biggest giants in business.
News
4 weeks ago

Ubisoft sues Google and Apple to get alleged Rainbow Six Siege clone removed from stores

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Ejoy.com’s free-to-play Area F2, which they allege is a blatant clone of, very-much-not-free-to-play, Rainbow Six Siege, so ...
News
3 months ago

PODCAST | Virtual is the new reality for motoring enthusiasts

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys host a special show dedicated to SIM racing - an online sport that's making headlines during the Covid-19 ...
Motoring
5 months ago

Most read

  1. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  2. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  4. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X