GamersLIVE

Ubisoft sues Google and Apple to get alleged Rainbow Six Siege clone removed from stores

20 May 2020 - 11:02 By Christine King
In Area F2, the first Close-Quarters Battle (AKA CQB) shooting game on mobile, players fight over ultra-realistic environments as attacker and defender.
In Area F2, the first Close-Quarters Battle (AKA CQB) shooting game on mobile, players fight over ultra-realistic environments as attacker and defender.
Image: Supplied

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Ejoy.com’s free-to-play Area F2, which they allege is a blatant clone of, very-much-not-free-to-play, Rainbow Six Siege, so they’re suing Google and Apple to get it removed from their mobile stores.

Area F2 is a mobile tactical shooter featuring a collection of playable agents, based on real-life special forces roles, each with their own unique abilities, separated into two categories – attackers and defenders. Pretty much the same as Rainbow Six Siege. But it’s not the gameplay similarities that Ubisoft is suing over, game mechanics aren’t generally copyrightable, it’s the visual similarities that Ubisoft claims cannot “seriously be disputed”.

Area F2 is a mobile tactical shooter featuring a collection of playable agents, based on real-life special forces roles, each with their own unique abilities, separated into two categories – attackers and defenders.
Area F2 is a mobile tactical shooter featuring a collection of playable agents, based on real-life special forces roles, each with their own unique abilities, separated into two categories – attackers and defenders.
Image: Supplied
It’s not the gameplay similarities that Ubisoft is suing over, game mechanics aren’t generally copyrightable, it’s the visual similarities that Ubisoft claims cannot “seriously be disputed”.
It’s not the gameplay similarities that Ubisoft is suing over, game mechanics aren’t generally copyrightable, it’s the visual similarities that Ubisoft claims cannot “seriously be disputed”.
Image: Supplied

But why is Ubisoft suing Google and Apple, instead of the game’s actual developer or publisher? Because Ejoy.com (owned by Alibaba) is based in China, making successful legal action against them very unlikely. Also, Ubisoft previously asked Google and Apple to remove Area F2 from their stores, due to copyright infringement, but they refused. Hence, the lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Los Angeles.

When everyone seems to be referring to the game as Rainbow Six Siege Mobile, Ubisoft may have a point. Who knows if it’ll be enough to get Area F2 taken down, for Western audiences at least.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Game review: Streets of Rage 4

It seems that the gods of gaming heard my pleas and saw fit to grant my wish because 'Streets of Rage 4' is here, after an agonising wait, and it is ...
News
6 days ago

Can’t go outside? Wander the virtual streets of ancient Greece or Egypt with Ubisoft instead

If you fancy a virtual trundle around ancient Greece or ancient Egypt, to while away the lockdown doldrums, Ubisoft is offering their Discovery Tours ...
News
4 days ago

PUBG bots are meant to make the game more welcoming to new players

PUBG has been around since 2017; enough time for it to build up a staunch player base of veterans who are less than welcoming to newcomers. A recent ...
News
6 days ago

People are the worst in the latest The Last of Us Part II story trailer

Hopefully you haven’t come across any of those spoilers yet and can still enjoy this 'The Last of Us Part II' story trailer.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X