DreamHack Open Fall 2020 – R1.9m and everything else you need to know

Another big international CS:GO tournament is starting on 15 October 2020. The DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is an exciting prospect for fans of European CS:GO, as it features 16 of the top teams in Europe, including the likes of Astralis, Heroic, BIG and more. Here's what you need to know.

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 details

A total of 16 teams will compete for their share of the $115,000 prize pool at DreamHack Open Fall 2020. That's roughly R1,9 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate. The winner also gets a spot in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV - Global Challenge, where $500,000 will be on the line this December.

The tournament runs from 15 to 25 October, and is sure to be an excellent viewing experience for all esports fans. It will start with a group stage with a double-elimination GSL-style format. This will be followed by a double-elimination playoffs bracket. In short, there's a whole lot of CS:GO action to look forward to.

DreamHack has also announced the opening matches taking place on 15 October. All times are in SAST. Check them out below.

13:00 - NiP vs Sprout

13:00 - GODSENT vs sAw

13:00 - Vitality vs mousesports

16:30 - BIG vs FaZe

16:30 - G2 vs Endpoint

16:30 - fnatic vs OG

20:00 - ENCE vs North

20:00 - Astralis vs Heroic

As you can see, there's a whole lot of big matches to look forward to. Some of the most exciting are the OG vs fnatic rematch, as the latter is sure to want revenge after IEM New York. Then, we've got BIG vs FaZe, a tight matchup to say the least, as well as a Danish Derby in Astralis vs Heroic.

You can catch all the action on three Twitch streams which will be running in tandem.

It will be interesting to see which teams will make it to the finals, and definitely, something CS:GO fans shouldn't miss out on.