DreamHack Open Fall 2020 – R1.9m and everything else you need to know

19 October 2020 - 17:36 By Wessel Minnie
The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championships, commonly known as Majors, are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports tournaments sponsored by Valve, the game's developer.
Another big international CS:GO tournament is starting on 15 October 2020. The DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is an exciting prospect for fans of European CS:GO, as it features 16 of the top teams in Europe, including the likes of Astralis, Heroic, BIG and more. Here's what you need to know.

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 details

A total of 16 teams will compete for their share of the $115,000 prize pool at DreamHack Open Fall 2020. That's roughly R1,9 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate. The winner also gets a spot in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV - Global Challenge, where $500,000 will be on the line this December.

The tournament runs from 15 to 25 October, and is sure to be an excellent viewing experience for all esports fans. It will start with a group stage with a double-elimination GSL-style format. This will be followed by a double-elimination playoffs bracket. In short, there's a whole lot of CS:GO action to look forward to.

DreamHack has also announced the opening matches taking place on 15 October. All times are in SAST. Check them out below.

  • 13:00 - NiP vs Sprout
  • 13:00 - GODSENT vs sAw
  • 13:00 - Vitality vs mousesports
  • 16:30 - BIG vs FaZe
  • 16:30 - G2 vs Endpoint
  • 16:30 - fnatic vs OG
  • 20:00 - ENCE vs North
  • 20:00 - Astralis vs Heroic

As you can see, there's a whole lot of big matches to look forward to. Some of the most exciting are the OG vs fnatic rematch, as the latter is sure to want revenge after IEM New York. Then, we've got BIG vs FaZe, a tight matchup to say the least, as well as a Danish Derby in Astralis vs Heroic.

You can catch all the action on three Twitch streams which will be running in tandem.

It will be interesting to see which teams will make it to the finals, and definitely, something CS:GO fans shouldn't miss out on.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

