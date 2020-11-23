Local indie game Alpha Particle is about finding “the purpose of your existence”, like no big deal

Port Elizabeth studio Function Unknown has launched a demo of its debut project, a sci-fi puzzle-’em-up about you, the insignificant particle who would be king. Or queen. Do particles even have gender? I’m probably over-thinking it.

A particle awakes in a strange existence as a newly created entity, it must find purpose and direction, discover and uncover the meaning of its existence whilst traveling to various space stations in the quest to become Alpha Particle. But what happens when it becomes Alpha Particle is the one piece of information that keeps eluding it. And the only way to find out is to become what it’s destined to be… Alpha Particle.

The game’s been in development since 2016, according to the Alpha Particle website, and started as a sort of “accident” while solo developer Bruce Nicou was learning to use GameMaker Studio. I’ve not had time to try out the demo myself, but going on the blurb and video, it’s a kind of Metroidvania that swaps combat with “different and creative ways to remove your enemies” and features over 60 levels of increasing difficulty.