REVIEW | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

England, 873. Church bells wail over a bloodied shore, unheard or unheeded by the god of the Saxons, as blue-eyed drengir count the coins looted from the tithing box. It is enough, for now. Until we want to build a smithy or a shop, anyway, or something ornamental to pretty up the garden back home. A gnome, maybe. But in the garden. A garden gnome. We invented gnomes, so must’ve invented those too. We also invented combs, you know, and who could blame the Mercian ladies for dumping their gross unwashed troll-husbands for one of us, brushed and elegant as Freyja’s cats? We’re remembered for murder and rape and most of the days of the week, but we introduced you Christians to basic hygiene. You’re welcome.

Like previous games in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has some actual, for reals historical context, with viking expansion into the British isles already tenuously established by the events of this one. Viking expansion and almost every other ethno-cultural expansion, I mean, because by the end of the 700s, the local population was a diversity of Saxons, Celts, Picts, whatever the French were, and probably some disinherited bastard great-great-great-grandkids of the Roman Empire. There’s a Chinese woman in the game, and that’s not even some absurdly contrived liberal space lizard agenda. Medieval England was one big metro visa application centre, yo.

Reprising one of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s most innovative features, you can choose to be male or female in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But this time with a bonus, even more innovative feature – you can swap between Eivor and, uh, Eivor, whenever you want, because Eivor and Eivor are the same person. Back in July, Ubisoft explained that this gender-bender is “a mystery that will slowly unravel”, and, by Loki, so it does. I won’t spoil it for you, but “solving” this involves a totally unique narrative excursion that, at 20 hours or so into the game, mixes things up a lot.