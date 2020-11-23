The Game Awards 2020 nominations announced
Geoff Keighley has made a list, he’s checked it twice, gonna find out who’s taking home the prize for the top games of 2020.
Voted by a panel of almost 100 international media (including NAG, mom!), the nominations are more or less exactly as expected – with Naughty Dog’s misery sim The Last of Us Part II and Supergiant Games’ hyper-addictive roguelite Hades scooping up 13 each, and Nintendo’s fuzzy-wuzzy fun time Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Sucker Punch’s samurai-’em-up Ghost of Tsushima, and id’s guns-‘n’-guts-‘n’-goresploder Doom Eternal also featured in multiple categories.
The complete list of nominations includes:
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
GAME DIRECTION
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
NARRATIVE
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
ART DIRECTION
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
SCORE AND MUSIC
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
AUDIO DESIGN
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
PERFORMANCE
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
INDIE GAME
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
MOBILE GAME
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
VR/AR GAME
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
ACTION GAME
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
FIGHTING GAME
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
FAMILY GAME
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
SPORTS/RACING GAME
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
- Valkyrae
ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
ESPORTS COACH
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
ESPORTS EVENT
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
ESPORTS GAME
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
ESPORTS HOST
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
ESPORTS TEAM
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
The Game Awards ceremony takes place on 11 December at 02:00 SA time, streaming live from locations in Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.