The Game Awards 2020 nominations announced

23 November 2020 - 11:13 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Game Awards 2020 is an upcoming award show that honors the best video games of 2020.
Geoff Keighley has made a list, he’s checked it twice, gonna find out who’s taking home the prize for the top games of 2020.

Voted by a panel of almost 100 international media (including NAG, mom!), the nominations are more or less exactly as expected – with Naughty Dog’s misery sim The Last of Us Part II and Supergiant Games’ hyper-addictive roguelite Hades scooping up 13 each, and Nintendo’s fuzzy-wuzzy fun time Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Sucker Punch’s samurai-’em-up Ghost of Tsushima, and id’s guns-‘n’-guts-‘n’-goresploder Doom Eternal also featured in multiple categories.

The complete list of nominations includes:

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal – id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

GAME DIRECTION

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life Alyx – Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
  • Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
  • God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
  • Resident Evil Village – Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

NARRATIVE

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II

ART DIRECTION

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

SCORE AND MUSIC

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

AUDIO DESIGN

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part II

PERFORMANCE

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through Darkest of Times

ONGOING GAME

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

INDIE GAME

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

MOBILE GAME

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Cafe Mix

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

VR/AR GAME

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Watch Dogs Legion

ACTION GAME

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part II

RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

FIGHTING GAME

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

FAMILY GAME

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

SIM/STRATEGY GAME

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad#

SPORTS/RACING GAME

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • TimTheTatman
  • Valkyrae

ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

ESPORTS COACH

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

ESPORTS EVENT

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

ESPORTS GAME

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

ESPORTS HOST

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

ESPORTS TEAM

  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

The Game Awards ceremony takes place on 11 December at 02:00 SA time, streaming live from locations in Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.

