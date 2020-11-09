GamersLIVE

Podcast

PODCAST | We talk to 'Plingo' about making his video game, 'Doba Dash'

09 November 2020 - 15:10 By Scott Peter Smith
GamersLIVE speaks to Thabo 'Plingo' Tsolo about his recently launched 3D combat racing game.
GamersLIVE speaks to Thabo 'Plingo' Tsolo about his recently launched 3D combat racing game.
Image: KONSTANTIN KOLIDZEI/123RF

To take a concept for a video game all the way to a finished product isn't easy. It's all the more rare to garner the support of a corporate sponsor and an incubation hub to help it along the way. 

GamersLIVE speaks to Thabo “Plingo” Tsolo about his recently launched 3D combat racing game, Doba Dash, that has a surprising social angle to it, as he recognises the informal waste pickers in his area and uses them for some inspiration.  

LISTEN: What did it take to launch your game?

But Plingo didn't do it on his own - the Johannesburg-based and Wits University-associated Tshimologong Precinct helped him and the broader team get sponsorship and access to tools, skills and mentorship through their incubation programme. 

Khwezi Fudu Cenenda, the enterprise development manager at Tshimologong, says besides their support with skills development, they also help find the right market for the products. 

“This is the first game we have incubated,” Cenenda says, but adds that the precinct is  interested in creating a more permanent gaming academy.

Plingo says he and the team are keen to take the next step and expand development on not just Doba Dash, but other far-reaching games for the SA and African market.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

What’s on at rAge Digital Edition 2020

rAge Expo is turning 18. And an entirely new experience is in store for fans this year, as rAge comes to life online. The re-imagined rAge Digital ...
News
2 weeks ago

Game Review | Noita - pixel me this!

There’s something to be said about the unadulterated fun that chaos brings. I’m talking about the kind of chaos that’s impossible to predict, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

FIFA tips from top South African players and coach

Two of the best FIFA players in South Africa will be going head-to-head in a showmatch for charity on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

PlayStation Store game prices are increasing in South Africa and other developing countries

PlayStation has decided to slap a boatload of developing countries (and a few Vikings), with a price increase on the eve of the next-gen through its ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  2. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  3. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X