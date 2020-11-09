PODCAST | We talk to 'Plingo' about making his video game, 'Doba Dash'

To take a concept for a video game all the way to a finished product isn't easy. It's all the more rare to garner the support of a corporate sponsor and an incubation hub to help it along the way.

GamersLIVE speaks to Thabo “Plingo” Tsolo about his recently launched 3D combat racing game, Doba Dash, that has a surprising social angle to it, as he recognises the informal waste pickers in his area and uses them for some inspiration.

LISTEN: What did it take to launch your game?