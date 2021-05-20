GamersLIVE

Esports

Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series with R20,000 prize pool ready to go

20 May 2021 - 11:27 By Wessel Minnie
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African esports organization Ekasi Esports has a total of three big tournament series with a combined prize pool of R50,000 for local gamers to participate in, powered by Vodacom World. While the Garena Free Fire one is already underway, there's also a Chess Series and a FIFA 21 Series. In this article, we will focus on the latter, the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series.

Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series details

While there's a prize pool of R20,000 on the line, registration is completely free. You can check out the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 registration page on the organization’s website.

If the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series is like the Garena Free Fire series, you should be able to register for the next week of play when it opens up again. Therefore, we advise FIFA 21 players to keep a close eye on the organization’s social media accounts.

This tournament is a 1v1 affair for PlayStation gamers. Ekasi Esports notes that you can "Stand a chance to win a share of R20 000 + weekly prizes by taking part."

The FIFA 21 Series Schedule is:
  • Registrations Close: 16 May 2021, 23:59
  • League Starts: 22 May 2021, 14:00
  • League Ends: 12 June 2021, 16:00
  • Group Stages Start: 19 June 2021, 14:00
  • Group Stages End: 10 July 2021, 16:00
  • Knockout Stage Start: 17 July 2021, 14:00
  • Grand Finals: 31 July 2021, 14:00
FIFA 21 Series settings:
  • Match Type: Online Friendlies
  • Half Length: 5 minutes
  • Controls: Any
  • Game Speed: Normal
  • Squad Type: Online
  • Difficulty Level: World Class
  • "Trainer" must be OFF
  • Dynamic Tactics Allowed
  • Stadium: Neutral ground when no Home and Away leg is played
  • Weather: Clear
  • Game Speed: Normal
  • Defending: Tactical Defending Only

For updates on the FIFA 21 Series powered by Vodacom World, as well as the Garena Free Fire and Chess Series, follow the organization on Twitter, visit their website, and tune in for tournament broadcasts on their YouTube channel.

 

Returnal developers aren’t sure yet if save features will be added

Returnal’s most brutal boss is its lack of a save system, as switching the game off results in a complete restart of its cycle.
News
1 hour ago

Soccer Laduma League announced: What FIFA 21 players need to know

This inaugural league appears to be the first of many and is open to FIFA 21 players on PlayStation.
News
18 hours ago

ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 17 to 23 May 2021

This week, there are a few Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in, alongside several other tournaments. Here's what you need to know about the ACGL ...
News
1 day ago

Amazon still trying to get into this whole games thing with New World

Amazon Games latest attempt to make a video game happen is the much-delayed New World. And now it’s got a whole new trailer and everything.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X