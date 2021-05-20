Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series with R20,000 prize pool ready to go

South African esports organization Ekasi Esports has a total of three big tournament series with a combined prize pool of R50,000 for local gamers to participate in, powered by Vodacom World. While the Garena Free Fire one is already underway, there's also a Chess Series and a FIFA 21 Series. In this article, we will focus on the latter, the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series.

Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series details

While there's a prize pool of R20,000 on the line, registration is completely free. You can check out the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 registration page on the organization’s website.

If the Ekasi Esports FIFA 21 Series is like the Garena Free Fire series, you should be able to register for the next week of play when it opens up again. Therefore, we advise FIFA 21 players to keep a close eye on the organization’s social media accounts.

This tournament is a 1v1 affair for PlayStation gamers. Ekasi Esports notes that you can "Stand a chance to win a share of R20 000 + weekly prizes by taking part."

The FIFA 21 Series Schedule is:

Registrations Close: 16 May 2021, 23:59

League Starts: 22 May 2021, 14:00

League Ends: 12 June 2021, 16:00

Group Stages Start: 19 June 2021, 14:00

Group Stages End: 10 July 2021, 16:00

Knockout Stage Start: 17 July 2021, 14:00

Grand Finals: 31 July 2021, 14:00

FIFA 21 Series settings:

Match Type: Online Friendlies

Half Length: 5 minutes

Controls: Any

Game Speed: Normal

Squad Type: Online

Difficulty Level: World Class

"Trainer" must be OFF

Dynamic Tactics Allowed

Stadium: Neutral ground when no Home and Away leg is played

Weather: Clear

Game Speed: Normal

Defending: Tactical Defending Only

For updates on the FIFA 21 Series powered by Vodacom World, as well as the Garena Free Fire and Chess Series, follow the organization on Twitter, visit their website, and tune in for tournament broadcasts on their YouTube channel.