Soccer Laduma League announced: What FIFA 21 players need to know

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with Soccer Laduma, has announced the Soccer Laduma League. The FIFA 21 league is powered by PUMA. This inaugural league appears to be the first of many and is open to FIFA 21 players on PlayStation. Here are the important details you need to know about the Soccer Laduma League.

Soccer Laduma League details

You can head on over to the Soccer Laduma League landing page on Mettlestate right now to register for the qualifiers. Depending on your performance, you will either make your way to the Amateur, Premier or Legends division in the Soccer Laduma League.

A quick rundown of how the qualifiers will work:

Qualifiers registrations open: 17 May 2021

Qualifiers registrations close: 30 May 2021

Players will be split into multiple groups.

Players will be placed into a round-robin and organize their own matches.

The group stage will take place from the 31 May to 13 June.

All matches will be a BO1.

Players that placed 1st and 2nd from each group at the end of the Qualifiers will be placed into the Legends League.

Players that placed 3rd and 4th from each group at the end of the Qualifiers will be placed into the Premier League.

The rest of the players will be placed into the Amateur League.

Following the qualifiers, there will be a group stage for each league. Players will fight their way through the competition, with the Grand Finals will take place at the end of July and the action will be streamed on Mettlestate's Twitch channel. There's also a chance for players to get promoted into a higher league based on their placement or get demoted. For a full explanation on how the Soccer Laduma League will work, check out the event's Mettlestate page.

On Twitter, Mettlestate announced that there will be R10,000 in cash for the Legends League, and R10,000 in Puma merchandise for the Premier League to fight for. That's a huge incentive to get invested in the Soccer Laduma League. The exact prize pool distribution is currently unknown.

About the Soccer Laduma League

If you want to learn more about the Soccer Laduma League, then we've got some quotes to share which we've received via a Press Release.

Founder and Director of Mettlestate, Barry Louzada, explains:

"Naturally, everyone wants to get into esports right now. And thankfully we have amazing partners in Soccer Laduma and PUMA, who are powering this inaugural league. PUMA has strong credentials in the Sport style and Football space and more recently in esports through their sponsorships globally of Cloud9, GenG and a host of other teams - it is, therefore, logical for them to support a tournament of this nature as the gaming consumer in this space is a potential PUMA consumer.

We hope to take advantage of the involvement of world-class sponsors and both Soccer Laduma and PUMA’s endorsement of the league to make gaming more accessible to everyone – whether they are simply casual gamers or are looking to get into the big leagues. Anyone is eligible to compete and this is a prime opportunity for players who have never played competitively to enter the arena. The spectator value is also going to be massively appealing, as we may well see a few top players emerge as global talents, competing against the world’s best.

Mettlestate is incredibly excited and proud to be working with Soccer Laduma and PUMA. We anticipate great success with the Soccer Laduma League, and we hope to see this become a seasonal or yearly tournament in future, and eventually expand on a global scale."

Soccer Laduma GM, Clint Roper, states:

"We’re incredibly excited to be launching the Soccer Laduma League and to have the guiding expertise of Mettlestate handholding us in our foray into the world of gaming. We share their vision of having this league becoming the league of choice for players of all skill sets across South Africa. With PUMA coming on board to power the initiative, we have no doubt that together we will be creating a world-class product that will service the South African gaming community’s growing passion for esport."

Keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.