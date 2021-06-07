GamersLIVE

The Kolosseum Global: Africa tournament announced

07 June 2021 - 12:57 By Wessel Minnie
Mortal Kombat is an American media franchise centered on a series of video games, originally developed by Midway Games in 1992.
Love Mortal Kombat? Looking for a tournament to showcase your skill? Well, we've got some great news to share for South African fighting game community fans. The Kolosseum Studios, an international tournament organizer which specializes in Mortal Kombat esports, has gone global.

What this means for South African and African players is that there will be qualifiers for you. Two African tournaments will be taking place in July. Here's what we know so far.

The Kolosseum Global: Africa details

While details are a bit scarce, we do have a few important details to share right now. First off, The Kolosseum Studios went "global" on 31 May 2021. This global initiative features 11 regions, with Africa featuring as two.

Up first on 6 July is the The Kolosseum Global for North and West Africa. This is followed on 7 July with the Africa South and East tournament.

Mortal Kombat 11 players from the region can sign up right now. Registration is free. All you need to do is head on over to the tournament's page on the Kolosseum website.

The tournament organizer will provide more details in the coming weeks. We will update you once we have more information, such as a possible prize pool for the tournament and the format.

For now, you can visit The Kolosseum website and follow the tournament organizer on Twitter.

