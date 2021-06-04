Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among some of the youngest to feature.

Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi and Thabo ‘Yvng Savage’ Moloi have achieved this incredible accolade in a list featuring other achievers from Business, Technology, Creatives, and Sport sectors. The annual list features "resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors" from around Africa.

The addition of two esports competitors to the 2021 list might be a first, but both players have had their share of firsts before. 19-year-old Thabo Moloi became Red Bull's first esports athlete from the African continent in 2020. He has won numerous local FIFA tournaments, including the 2018 VS Gaming FIFA Festival where is secured a cool R400,000 cash.

Julio Bianchi has had an equally successful career. Currently aged 23, he featured in the 2018 FIFA Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam where he defeated August Agge Rosenmeier - a two times word champion. In 2021, he made FIFA history by being in the first team from South Africa to ever qualify and compete in the official FIFAe Club World Cup.

Both players have represented SAFA and the national squad in the last few years.

Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA:

“The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 is the most coveted list of the year, and we are celebrating seven years of the list in 2021. What makes this compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates that made it through a challenging year. They need to be honoured even more for their tenacity and resilience as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success.”

On behalf of the local esports community, we would like to congratulate the two players on this remarkable achievement.

The digital issue of FORBES AFRICA issue featuring the 30 Under 30 list is now available.