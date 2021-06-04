GamersLIVE

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

04 June 2021 - 12:24 By Clint O'Shea
Celebrating seven years of the FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 LIST, these achievers prove that now more than ever, they are crucial to the African growth story.
Celebrating seven years of the FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 LIST, these achievers prove that now more than ever, they are crucial to the African growth story.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central 

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among some of the youngest to feature.

Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi and Thabo ‘Yvng Savage’ Moloi have achieved this incredible accolade in a list featuring other achievers from Business, Technology, Creatives, and Sport sectors. The annual list features "resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors" from around Africa.

The addition of two esports competitors to the 2021 list might be a first, but both players have had their share of firsts before. 19-year-old Thabo Moloi became Red Bull's first esports athlete from the African continent in 2020. He has won numerous local FIFA tournaments, including the 2018 VS Gaming FIFA Festival where is secured a cool R400,000 cash.

Julio Bianchi has had an equally successful career. Currently aged 23, he featured in the 2018 FIFA Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam where he defeated August Agge Rosenmeier - a two times word champion. In 2021, he made FIFA history by being in the first team from South Africa to ever qualify and compete in the official FIFAe Club World Cup.

Both players have represented SAFA and the national squad in the last few years.

Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA:

“The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 is the most coveted list of the year, and we are celebrating seven years of the list in 2021. What makes this compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates that made it through a challenging year. They need to be honoured even more for their tenacity and resilience as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success.”

On behalf of the local esports community, we would like to congratulate the two players on this remarkable achievement.

The digital issue of FORBES AFRICA issue featuring the 30 Under 30 list is now available.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Predator Warzone Showdown announced by ACGL with R50,000 up for grabs

After a bit of teasing on social media, South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has officially announced the Predator ...
News
2 days ago

First look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on the PS5

Sony’s latest State of Play featured almost 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, captured in all its shiny glory on the PlayStation 5.
News
2 days ago

Far Cry 6’s first gameplay trailer shows off mad guerrilla action ahead of its October 7 release

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series has pretty much established a formula that it has seldom deviated from over the last decade, but at the same time it has ...
News
2 days ago

TelkomONE #OpenUpTheGames competition with three R100,000 contracts

If you are a content creator with a knack for making awesome videos, then there's a competition called #OpenUpTheGames being hosted by TelkomOne, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...