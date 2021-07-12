Esports
Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 12 to 18 July 2021
South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to impress each week with some great Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in. Last week, Mettlestate announced the Logitech G Challengers Series for mobile gamers with a tournament taking place every Sunday for the next six weeks. What this means is that there are now six Mettlestate Cash Cups to participate in this week.
Mettlestate Cash Cup details
As always, there's a wide variety of titles to compete in. This week, we've got everything from PUBG to Street Fighter V, Overwatch and more. There's definitely a little something for everyone.
Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST. Registrations for these cups close a handful of hours before the cups actually begin.
- PUBG cup - Solos tournament open to PC gamers starting on Monday, 12 July at 19:30.
- Fortnite cup - Solos tournament open to all platforms starting on Tuesday, 13 July at 19:30.
- Call of Duty: Mobile cup - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Wednesday, 14 July at 19:30.
- Overwatch cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Thursday, 15 July at 19:30.
- Street Fighter V cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 17 July at 12:00 (Midday).
- Logitech G Challenger Series COD: Mobile Cup 1 - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Sunday, 18 July at 12:00 (Midday).
Remember, all these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. They also have the same prize pool distribution:
- 1st place – R500
- 2nd place – R300
- 3rd place – R200
As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.