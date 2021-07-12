Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 12 to 18 July 2021

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to impress each week with some great Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in. Last week, Mettlestate announced the Logitech G Challengers Series for mobile gamers with a tournament taking place every Sunday for the next six weeks. What this means is that there are now six Mettlestate Cash Cups to participate in this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cup details

As always, there's a wide variety of titles to compete in. This week, we've got everything from PUBG to Street Fighter V, Overwatch and more. There's definitely a little something for everyone.

Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST. Registrations for these cups close a handful of hours before the cups actually begin.

Remember, all these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. They also have the same prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.