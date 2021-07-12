GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 12 to 18 July 2021

12 July 2021 - 16:22 By Wessel Minnie
Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below.
Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to impress each week with some great Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in. Last week, Mettlestate announced the Logitech G Challengers Series for mobile gamers with a tournament taking place every Sunday for the next six weeks. What this means is that there are now six Mettlestate Cash Cups to participate in this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cup details

As always, there's a wide variety of titles to compete in. This week, we've got everything from PUBG to Street Fighter V, Overwatch and more. There's definitely a little something for everyone.

Check out all the important details for the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST. Registrations for these cups close a handful of hours before the cups actually begin.

Remember, all these Cash Cups are completely free to enter. They also have the same prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

As always, there’s a chance Mettlestate might announce more tournaments, so head on over to the tournament organizer’s event’s page. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The International 10 for Dota 2 gets new dates and location

The International 10 is supposed to take place in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Avicii Arena. However, due to some issues which we outlined in a previous ...
News
4 hours ago

Is it worth buying the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The new version of the Nintendo Switch was officially announced on Tuesday this week. It had been speculated at for a few years now, and fans knew it ...
News
4 days ago

Extra Salt claims second place at ESEA S37 NA Premier Division

Extra Salt walked away with $12,000 and a spot in Season 38, where they will have a chance to qualify for ESL Pro League Season 15.
News
6 days ago

South African gamer’s home invaded by armed gang live on Twitch

A Twitch streamer and her family in Gauteng were victims of a home invasion this weekend – in front of 48 viewers.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires