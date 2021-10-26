GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 25 to 31 October 2021

26 October 2021 - 21:24 By Wessel Minnie
Mettlestate is a premium esports and gaming authority in South Africa aiming to be the leader in content creation by combining outstanding production, excellent talent and lively events to cultivate more interest in the competitive gaming industry as well as compliment the casual video gaming scene.
Mettlestate is a premium esports and gaming authority in South Africa aiming to be the leader in content creation by combining outstanding production, excellent talent and lively events to cultivate more interest in the competitive gaming industry as well as compliment the casual video gaming scene.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate is ending October with a bang when it comes to their weekly Cash Cups. This week, there's a total of five Cash Cups for local gamers to enjoy, featuring, as always, a variety of esports titles. Let's take a look at what Mettlestate has in store for South African esports fans this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

You can find the details on all Mettlestate Cash Cups this week below. There's PUBG, Super Smash Bros, Overwatch and more. These tournaments all have prize pools of R1,000 which is a nice incentive for South African gamers. All times below are in SAST.

  • Super Smash Bros cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Monday, 25 October at 19:30.
  • PUBG cup - Duos battle royale tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 26 October at 19:30.
  • Overwatch cup - 6v6 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 27 October at 19:30.
  • Mortal Kombat cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 28 October at 19:30.
  • King Series League of Legends cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 30 October at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, on the same day, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

Registration to all Cash Cups is completely free of charge. If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Astro Gaming Cups announced by ACGL with R25,000 combined prize pool

The first tournaments in this awesome new series kick off this Sunday, 24th October 2021.
News
1 day ago

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 25 to 31 October 2021

All the Cash Cups from ACGL, as well as the qualifiers in the next section, are free to enter.
News
8 hours ago

Team Spirit shocks PSG.LGD to win The International 10

From 7 to 17 October 2021, we saw the best Dota 2 teams in the world compete at The International 10.
News
1 day ago

Psychonauts 2 – A Time Machine Straight Back To When I First Fell In Love With Gaming

Playing Psychonauts 2 feels new and fresh while also still loyal to the game beloved by many, for better or worse.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane