Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 25 to 31 October 2021

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate is ending October with a bang when it comes to their weekly Cash Cups. This week, there's a total of five Cash Cups for local gamers to enjoy, featuring, as always, a variety of esports titles. Let's take a look at what Mettlestate has in store for South African esports fans this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

You can find the details on all Mettlestate Cash Cups this week below. There's PUBG, Super Smash Bros, Overwatch and more. These tournaments all have prize pools of R1,000 which is a nice incentive for South African gamers. All times below are in SAST.

Super Smash Bros cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Monday, 25 October at 19:30.

PUBG cup - Duos battle royale tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 26 October at 19:30.

Overwatch cup - 6v6 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 27 October at 19:30.

Mortal Kombat cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 28 October at 19:30.

King Series League of Legends cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 30 October at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, on the same day, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

Registration to all Cash Cups is completely free of charge. If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.